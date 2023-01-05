By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Brewers and SP Wade Miley are in agreement on a 1-year, $4.5 million contract, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal adds that Miley can make up to $6 million with incentives.

Milwaukee started out the 2022 season on a high note. They were expected to challenge the St. Louis Cardinals for the NL Central lead throughout the year. However, the wheels fell off in the second half and the Brewers ultimately missed the postseason altogether.

There have been rumors in reference to Milwaukee potentially entering a rebuild. But a recent report stated that the Brewers plan to keep their core in-tact. As a result, Corbin Burners, Brandon Woodruff, and Willy Adames are all expected to remain in Milwaukee for the 2023 campaign.

Milwaukee was part of a 3-team trade with the Athletics and Braves earlier in the offseason. The Brewers acquired C William Contreras as part of the deal.

But they still wanted to add more pitching.

Wade Miley is a crafty left-handed veteran pitcher. He quietly posted ERAs in the 3’s in each of the past two seasons. Granted, he pitched in only 9 games last year. But in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, Miley pitched to the tune of a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts. He previously pitched for the Brewers in 2018, recording a 2.57 ERA in 16 games.

Miley’s lone All-Star season came back in 2012 in Arizona with the Diamondbacks. He ended up finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2012.

The Brewers are hopeful that he can provide depth for their rotation as they look to rebound in 2023.