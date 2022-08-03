Brewers make shocking Dinelson Lamet decision after Josh Hader trade

The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The move was questioned by many, as the Brewers have legitimate World Series aspirations this season. But Milwaukee was happy to receive a decent return for Hader. The Brewers received LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Robert Gasser, and OF Esteury Ruiz from San Diego. But in a shocking turn of events, the Brewers have decided to designate Dinelson Lamet for assignment.

Lamet has been hampered by injuries over the past few years. He’s pitched in just 12.1 innings this season. But he has a high-ceiling. Brewers fans were excited to see what the right-hander could do in a Milwaukee uniform. After all, the Brewers are known for developing talented pitching. However, they reportedly could not find a spot for him in the rotation or bullpen.

Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy shared David Stearns’ explanation for the Dinelson Lamet decision.

Plot twist in the Josh Hader trade: The Brewers have DFA’d Dinelson Lamet. Here is David Stearns’ initial explanation. pic.twitter.com/X9XiJJQlLa — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 3, 2022

It should be noted that this was not an outright release. Dinelson Lamet will go through waivers and every team will have a chance to claim him. If every team passes on him, which seems unlikely, he will be sent to Triple-A. According to CBS Sports, the Brewers are hopeful that Dinelson Lamet’s $4.78 million dollar salary will deter teams from claiming him.

But his aforementioned high-ceiling may be enough for an opposing ball club to take a chance on him.

One has to wonder why the Brewers acquired him in the first place. They could have received a quality prospect or a big league ready hitter for Josh Hader in Lamet’s place. Milwaukee undeniably had a confusing trade deadline.