The Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran outfielder Raimel Tapia to a contract on Tuesday, according to Ken Rosenthal. He'll join the Brewers in Minnesota for their game against the Twins Tuesday night.

Tapia was released by the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after being designated for assignment on June 5. Though Tapia put up respectable numbers with Boston, a crowded outfield led to the Red Sox cutting ties with the 29-year-old. In 39 games with Boston, Tapia had a .264 batting average with six extra-base hits, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

The Brewers will be Tapia's fourth team in his eight-year career. He made his debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2016 and became a full-time starter for them in 2019.

The Rockies traded Tapia to the Toronto Blue Jays last March and he appeared in 128 games in 2022. The Red Sox signed him to a minor league deal in January and he cracked the 2023 Opening Day.

Tapia is not a standout player, but a consistent one that a manager can feel comfortable giving at-bats. Unfortunately for him, that sort of contact first, lack of power outfielder has become rather expendable in today's MLB.

The Brewers have run thin in the outfield and there aren’t many better options on the open market than Tapia. Milwaukee is 34-32 and right in the thick of the NL Central race. The signing of Raimel Tapia may not boost the Brewers into the NL's elite but it's a decent signing for a team that has a very good chance to play in the postseason this year.