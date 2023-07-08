It has been the most difficult of years for outfielder Jesse Winker of the Milwaukee Brewers. The outfielder hoped to give his new team a burst of power, but he has yet to hit his stride this season.

2023 Jesse Winker: .199 AVG/.253 SLG/1 HR

2008 CC Sabathia: .229 AVG/.333 SLG/1 HR pic.twitter.com/lnGotADHb6 — The Barrel Milwaukee (@thebarrelmke) July 8, 2023

Brewers fans know that Winker has struggled badly, but they probably had no idea of how far his production had dipped.

With the All-Star break just one day away, Winker is hitting .199 with an unsightly slugging percentage of .253 and just one home run. Compare that to former Brewer pitcher CC Sabathia, who was traded to the team in the 2008 season. After spending the first part of his career with the Cleveland Indians in the American League, Sabathia demonstrated he could hit the ball in the National League.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sabathia hit .229 that season with a .333 slugging percentage and one home run. Sabathia finished his career back in the American League with the New York Yankees, starting the following season.

It's one thing for Winker to have a disappointing season, but it's quite another when his offensive numbers are worse than a pitcher who spent nearly his entire career in the American League — where he did not have to hit at all.

The Brewers are hoping that Jesse Winker can pick things up in the second half of the year. He established himself as a decent hitter with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners during the first 6 years of his career. Winker belted 24 home runs and 71 runs batted in in the 2021 season with the Reds and he followed up with 14 home runs and 53 RBI with the Mariners last year.