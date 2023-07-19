The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the second game of a three game set Wednesday. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Philles beat the Brewers in game one of the series 4-3. Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run in the first inning to get the scoring started. Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, and Bryson Stott each had two hits on the night. Bohm, Stott and Castellanos each had an RBI along with Schwarber. Aaron Nola earned the win after pitching 7 1/3 innings and allowing just two earned runs. Craig Kimbrel picked up his 16th save of the season in the win.

The 1-5 hitters in the Brewers lineup were a combined 0-20 in the game. Only three total players on Milwaukee finished with a hit in this game. Andruw Monasterio finished the game with two hits and an RBI. Brice Turang and Raimel Tapia had the other hits for Milwaukee. Julio Teheran struggled as he went just 4 2/3 innings an allowed four runs on seven hits. The bullpen threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Coin Rea will be the starting pitcher for Milwaukee in this game. Christopher Sanchez will take the ball for Philadelphia.

Here are the Brewers-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Phillies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-142)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee is starting a pitcher that is actually better on the road. Rea has an ERA that is over one whole run better on the road. Rea also limits the hits when pitching away from Milwaukee. Opponents are batting .268 in Milwaukee and just .205 against Rea anywhere else. The Phillies are capable of putting up a lot of hits, so the Brewers will need Rea to be on his best in this game. If he can go deeper into this game, the Brewers should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Sanchez has made six starts this seasona and has been pretty good in all of them. In 30 1/3 innings pitched, Sanchez has walked just five batters. He has also allowed only 25 hits. That gives him an oBA of .221. Sanchez has been very good with his command and limiting the amount of hits from opposing teams. The Brewers are not the best hitting team, so Sanchez should have a pretty good matchup in this game. If he can limit the Brewers to just one or two runs, the Phillies should cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be close. The Phillies have been playing some really good baseball, but the Brewers swept the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend. When it comes down to it, this game will be decided by which starting pitcher can get the job done. With that said, I expect the Brewers to cover the spread and win the game. Sanchez is just a little worse when pitching at home, and the Brewers top of the order will not go hitless again.

Final Brewers-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-142), Over 9 (-118)