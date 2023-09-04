The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates square off in a three game series for the final meeting betweent these two teams. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers bounced back nicely after losing a series to the Chicago Cubs. They took two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, and head into the first full week of September with a 3.5 game division lead. Milwaukee has played the Pirates 10 times this season, and they are 7-3 in those games. They are batting .249 with 30 extra base hits. Nine of those have gone over the fence. Joey Wiemer has two home runs to lead the team, but eight different batters have also hit a home run against the Pirates. On the mound, the Brewers have 3.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 8.9 K/9. Six of their 10 starts have been quality.

The Pirates are playing for pride as the season winds down. They are coming off a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they did see their win streak come to an end on Sunday. Against the Brewers, the Pirates are batting .200 with 31 extra base hits, but just 66 total hits. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with three home runs against the Brewers. He also has seven hits to lead all active players on the team. On the mound, the Pirates have a 5.82 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 8.2 K/9. The Pirates have just one quality start in the 10 games against the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes in the game. The Pirates are still undecided on a starting pitcher.

Here are the Brewers-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Pirates Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-118)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Pirates

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Brunes is one of the best pitchers in the game of baseball. He is having a little bit of a ‘down season' this year, though. However, he still has a 3.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts in 165 innings pitched. Against the Pirates, he has been at his best. In two starts against Pittsburgh this season, Burnes has thrown 13 innings, allowed just three hits (.071 oBA), struck out 12, and his ERA is 2.77. He has been able to shut down the Pirates both games, and that should not change in this one. As long as Burnes keeps his walk rate down, the Brewers should cover the spread.

Burnes is also a better pitcher when he is on the road. He has a 2.95 road ERA, .192 oBA, 100 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings, and he has allowed just eight home runs in 11 road starts. Burnes should be at his best against a weaker team, and it only helps that he is pitching away from Milwaukee. If he can stay hot on the road, the Brewers will cover the spread.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are undecided about a pitcher, and it is very hard to speculate on who it might be. Whoever it may be needs to pitch well, though. Going up against Corbin Burnes is no easy task, so the Pirates need to pitch the ball very well if they want to win. Luckily, the Brewers are not good at the plate. They are batting just .236 as a team, and they have the sixth-worst OPS in the MLB. The Pirates will have a good matchup, they just have to make sure not make too many mistakes in this one.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick

I am going to take Corbin Burnes, plain and simple. He is very good, and he has dominated the Pirates this season. With his ability to pitch well on the road and shut down Pittsburgh, the Brewers should cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-118), Under 8.5 (-110)