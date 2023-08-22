After the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Brewers solidified their spot at the top of the NL Central by sweeping a road series against rivals the Cincinnati Reds and have not looked back since. With a record that is 11 games above .500 plus a three-game lead at the top of the division, the Brewers look like good bets to make the MLB Playoffs. Now, with rosters expanding from 26 to 28 players on September 1, the Brewers are able to add two minor leaguers to the Big League squad to strengthen the team down the stretch.

Yet of the Brewers' top 30 prospects in the most recent post-trade deadline MLB farm system rankings, only three are currently playing at the Triple-A level. The Brewers have already called up many of their top prospects this season, including Sal Frelick and Abner Uribe — not to mention Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer who made the Opening Day roster. With roster expansion approaching, which prospects should the Brewers add to the active roster for the month of September?

3 prospects Brewers must promote to roster amid September call-ups

Robert Gasser (LHP)

Robert Gasser was part of the infamous trade that sent Josh Hader from the Brewers to the San Diego Padres, but a year later, the left-handed starting pitcher is progressing nicely in the minor leagues. The 24-year-old has spent the season at Triple-A, compiling a 3.81 ERA across 113.1 innings. More impressively, his 143 strikeouts lead the International League by a wide margin (the next closest is 118 Ks).

The hurler has been phenomenal over his last three starts, allowing just four runs in 18 innings while striking out 29 batters. Much of this improvement can be chalked down to his improved control. After allowing 5.5 walks per nine innings with the Nashville Sounds last year, the lefty cut that rate down to 2.2 BB/nine innings over his last 13 appearances. Robert Gasser is at the top of his game right now and should receive a call-up from the Brewers once rosters expand in September.

Ethan Small (LHP)

Ethan Small's three appearances at the Major League level have not gone well (10 earned runs and eight walks in 9.1), but at the Triple-A level, Small's strong showings this year alongside Gasser are a key reason the Nashville Sounds have the best team ERA in the International League. The lefty has a 3.32 ERA in 28 relief outings while allowing just 6.6 hits per nine innings. Small has pitched the last three seasons at Triple-A, and as Milwaukee's 30th-ranked prospect, it is starting to become now-or-never time for the 26-year-old.

Tyler Black (2B/3B/1B/OF)

The only other Top 30 prospect in the Brewers' farm system playing at Triple-A, Tyler Black was dominant at Double-A this year before his recent call-up. He had a .412 on-base percentage in 84 games with the Biloxi Shuckers while stealing an astounding 47 bases. Black also demonstrated a decent amount of power at the plate, swatting 14 homers and also hitting 16 doubles and eight triples. The 23-year-old has not been as effective in Nashville, hitting .213 across 13 contests, but his 11 walks to just nine strikeouts demonstrate an elite level of plate discipline that will carry over to the Major League level.

Black has the ability to play all across the infield and can even slot into the outfield, and his speed on the basepaths will at the very least make him a useful pinch-runner for the Brewers down the stretch.