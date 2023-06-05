The Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) are going for the four game sweep as they visit the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Reds prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Brewers are batting .229 in the three games this series. They have 25 hits, but just six have been for extra bases. Andruw Monasterio, Joey Wiemer, Victor Caratini, Blake Perkins, and William Contreras have the home runs in this series. Monasterio and Rowdy Tellez have four hits in the three games. The Brewers have only given up 20 hits in 29 innings pitched this series, but they have walked 15. Despite that, they have a 3.72 ERA.

The Reds have been even worse at the plate this series. Jake Fraley has five hits and two home runs in the three games. Jonathan India has the other home run for the Reds this series. However, India, Kevin Newman, and Nick Senzel are a combined 6-38 this series. On the mound, the Reds have 22 strikeouts in 29 innings. The bullpen has been great, though. They have given up just one run in 11 1/3 innings pitched this series.

Julio Teheran will get the start for Milwaukee while Andrew Abbott makes his Major League debut.

Here are the Brewers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Teheran has revived his career in his first two starts with Milwaukee. He has allowed just one earned run in 11 innings pitched. Teheran is not a strikeout pitcher this season, but he does get outs. His WHIP is below 1.00 thanks to his elite command through his first two starts. The Reds have not been hitting well this series, so Teheran has a decent matchup. If Teheran can have another good game, the Brewers will cover the spread.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Andrew Abbott is making his MLB debut and he has been incredible in the minors. In 54 innings pitched in the MiLB this season, Abbott has a 2.50 ERA with 90 strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP. In his minor league career, Abbott has a 1.16 WHIP in 185 innings and 271 strikeouts. Abbott has a lot of potential and his MLB debut has been highly anticipated. If Abbott can translate his minor league production into success at the big league level, the Reds will cover this spread.

The Reds are top half of the league in batting average, hits, and runs scored. They have not been showing it the first three games this season, but Cincinnati is capable of producing runs and playing well. They will need to get to Teheran in this one, but it is possible. The Reds need their best players to have good games. If they do, the Reds will avoid the sweep.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick

Andrew Abbott has the ability to pitch really well. I have all the confidence in the world that he will get it done. With him on the mound, expect the Reds to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+140), Under 9.5 (-112)