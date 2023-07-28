The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We are in Atlanta, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Brewers-Braves prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

It is a potential playoff preview as the Brewers will face the Braves. Therefore, we will see great baseball this weekend. The Brewers come into this showdown with a 57-46 record and currently lead the NL Central. Additionally, they just took two of three against the Cincinnati Reds at home despite only scoring nine runs total. They will now face a tougher challenge as they meet the best team in baseball. Therefore, it will be the ultimate test for them.

The Braves are 64-36 and hold the best record in baseball. However, they just endured a two-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park to finish 2-3 on their mini road trip. The Braves are 3-7 over the previous 10 games. Unfortunately, they are starting to struggle. The Brewers took two of three last weekend against the Braves at Miller Park against the Braves. Ultimately, the teams have split their previous 10 games.

Adrian Houser will make the start against the Braves and comes in with a 3-2 record and a 3.86 ERA. Significantly, he tossed six innings in his previous outing while allowing three earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts while taking a no-decision against the Braves.

Yonny Chiniros will come in with a 4-4 record and a 4.02 ERA. Ultimately, he went 4 2/3 innings in his last outing on July 16 while allowing three earned runs on four hits in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals.

Here are the Brewers-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Braves Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-137)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:21 PM ET/4:21 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers do not have a great offense. Sadly, they are only 26th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, 25th in runs, 22nd in home runs, and 27th in slugging percentage. Willy Adames is batting .206 with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 44 runs. However, he went 1 for 10 against the Reds. Christian Yelich is hitting .290 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 73 runs. Significantly, he went 5 for 12 against the Reds with one home run and four RBIs. William Contreras is batting .269 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 42 runs. Also, he went 3 for 10 against the Reds.

But the Brewers have thrived because of their pitching. Yes, they have not scored much. But their pitching has been exceptional and has been the reason why they have thrived. Now, they face the most dangerous lineup in baseball.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can start hitting the baseball. Then, Houser must keep this Atlanta lineup at bay.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, third in runs, first in home runs, and first in slugging percentage. Now, they look to keep battering the baseball against a good pitching team. The Braves have multiple hitters that can go long.

Matt Olson is batting .254 with 32 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 75 runs. Therefore, he will be the biggest threat to Houser. Ozzie Albies is hitting .257 with 24 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 60 runs. Meanwhile, Austin Riley is batting .270 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 71 runs. The Braves also have Marcell Ozuna, who has power but struggles otherwise. Thus, he comes in with a .225 batting average with 18 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 38 runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .327 with 23 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 88 runs. Likewise, Sean Murphy is hitting .282 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 45 runs.

But the Braves have seen their bats go cold recently. Moreover, they are not getting the quality from their starters. They need Chirinos to have a good outing. Then, they need the bullpen to play well and not allow Milwaukee to have any life.

The Braves will cover the spread if their bats can perk up. Next, they need Chirinos to have a good outing.

Final Brewers-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are not hitting the baseball. Furthermore, the Braves are cold. The offenses will struggle to hit the ball. Moreover, we will likely see a 4-3 or 5-4 finish in this one as the pitchers find their groove and the hitter struggle to hit. Expect a tight and low-scoring game in this one with the under hitting the odds.

Final Brewers-Braves Prediction & Pick: