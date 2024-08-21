ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the NL Central do battle as the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Brewers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Kyle Gibson

Tobias Myers (6-5) with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Myers went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits and a walk. He would allow four runs, with just two earned, in a no-decision against the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Myers is 4-5 in ten appearances and nine starts on the road. He has a 2.57 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Kyle Gibson (7-5) with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Gibson went 4.2 innings giving up seven hits, two walks, and four home runs. He would allow seven runs with six of them being earned, as Gibson took the loss to the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Gibson is 2-3 at home on the year in 11 starts. He has a 4.73 ERA and a .301 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/ 4:45 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting eight in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .253 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. Adames has 22 home runs, 85 RBIS, 13 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .282 on the year with 17 home runs and 71 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .355 on-base percentage and 80 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .223 but has a .306 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 20 home runs and 60 RBIs while he has scored 41 times on the year.

Willy Adames has been solid in the last week for the Brewers. He is hitting .238 but with a .273 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Meanwhile, William Contreras has not been great at hitting but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .190 in the last week with three home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored. Jackson Chourio has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .286 in the last week with two doubles, a triple, and a home run. He has three RBIs and two runs scored. The Brewers have hit just .190 in the last week with six home runs and 22 runs scored.

The Brewers have 82 career at-bats against Kyle Gibson. They have it .232 against him. Gary Sanchez is three for 16 with two home runs and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Jake Bauers is 4-11 with two doubles and an RBI. Finally, Willy Adames is 5-13 with a home run and an RBI.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 24th in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 70 RBIS while scoring 57 times on the year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .270 on the year with a .336 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs, 54 RBIS, and has scored 48 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .268 with a .322 on-base percentage this year. He has 13 home runs with 55 RBIS while scoring 51 times this year.

Alec Burleson has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .267 in the last week, with a home run and three RBIs. He also has a stolen base and three runs scored. Masyn Winn has hit .238 in the last week, with a double, two home runs, and two RBIs. He has scored four times in the last week. The Cardinals have hit just .228 in the last week with eight home runs and 15 runs scored in the last week.

The Cardinals have 14 career at-bats against Tobias Myers. They have hit .286 against him. Tommy Pham is two for three, while Lard Nootbar is one for two with a solo home run.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

While both pitchers have had their struggles this year, they also have had some solid performances. Tobias Myers has been solid on the road this year, and in three starts this month has a 1.50 ERA. Still, the Brewers are not hitting well. This is setting up to be a low-scoring game, so take the under.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-105)