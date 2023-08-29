The NL Central is officially up for grabs as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs for the second consecutive day. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Brewers-Cubs prediction and pick will be revealed.

After taking care of business on Monday, the Brewers saw themselves extend their division lead from four to five games with a little over a month remaining in the regular season. With nine consecutive wins, Milwaukee is officially the hottest team in the league at the moment. Tasked with increasing their 5-3 season-series lead over the Cubbies in the regular season, the Brewers will turn to righty Corbin Burnes who is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 26 starts this season.

On the other side of things, the Cubs will throw All-Star starter Justin Steele at the Brewers in order to keep their NL Central division hopes alive. All in all, Chicago has not won a division crown since 2020 and there is still time for the Cubbies to overcome the Brewers when it is all said and done. Most recently, the Cubs have won four of six games en route to putting themselves in an excellent position to clinch a playoff spot.

Here are the Brewers-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cubs Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-220)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Time: 8:05 ET/5:05 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

In the midst of their longest winning streak in more than two seasons, the Brewers will aim for a tenth consecutive victory on Tuesday as they continue to roll the opposition.

If there has been one thing that has officially been clicking on all cylinders, it has been a Milwaukee offense that has found its rhythm of late. Indeed, the Brewers are averaging 7.1 runs per contest over the course of their winning ways and there's no reason to believe that Milwaukee will be slowing down any time soon. By all means, the Brewers may be in for the toughest challenge that they've faced during their winning streak as the Cubs have won their last seven games with Justin Steele taking the mound. If Milwaukee can put up a crooked number early against Steele, then they will end up being in pretty good shape.

Of course, Milwaukee will also have a tremendous shot to cover with Christian Yelich being a part of a red-hot Brewers lineup. After kicking the game off on Monday with a leadoff homer, the slugging left has gone 8-19 in his career versus Steele and has also been a thorn in the Cubs' side with a .364 batting average and a pair of round-trippers coming against the Cubs this season.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have certainly been one of the MLB's more formidable squads since the second half of the season, but if they don't come up victorious at least once in this series versus the division-leading Brewers, then Chicago may have to end up settling for a Wild Card spot.

Nevertheless, the Cubs should possess all of the confidence in the world for a team going up against a Brewers squad that has forgotten how to lose, and for good reason. One of the more efficient pitchers in 2023 and a sleeper pick to win the NL Cy Young award, lefty Justin Steele has put together the best campaign of his career yet. Through twelve innings of work against the Brewers this season, Steele has surrendered only three runs on 12 hits which includes 13 strikeouts to boot. Not to mention, but the 28-year-old southpaw has allowed two runs or less in back-to-back starts and could be just the man for the job to cool down the fiery Brewers offense.

Without a doubt, very few baseball fans and analysts saw outfielder and former MVP Cody Bellinger having the season that he has had. After consecutive seasons that saw him struggle mightily at the plate with the Dodgers, Bellinger has revived his career in the Windy City with the sixth-highest batting average in all of the majors at .320. Believe it or not, but Bellinger has also raked to the beat of a .323 batting average against the Brewers this season, so expect the lefty to be a tough out to record for Milwaukee's arms on Tuesday evening.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Could the Brewers finally put the finishing touches on the NL Central with a win? Only time will tell, but with how well they have played lately, it is a no-brainer to side with Milwaukee to cover considering that they enter tonight's action as +1.5 run underdogs.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-220)