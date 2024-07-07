It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Dodgers.

The weekend has belonged to Will Smith for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith hit three home runs on Friday night in a Dodger victory over Milwaukee. Smith then hit another home run on Saturday, marking four straight plate appearances with a home run, a rather astonishing feat for a very good hitter but not someone who is viewed as a top-tier slugger in the game. That distinction belongs to teammate Shohei Ohtani, who blasted another homer in Saturday's Dodger win. That home run by Ohtani came in the bottom of the eighth and gave the Dodgers a crucial insurance run in a 5-3 win. Los Angeles has already won the series. Now it aims for a sweep of the Brewers. The Dodgers stumbled earlier this week by losing a home series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, but they have regrouped well against the Brewers in a battle of two teams which are highly likely to make the National League playoffs in 2024.

Brewers-Dodgers Projected Starters

Dallas Keuchel vs. Justin Wrobleski

Dallas Keuchel (0-0) has a 6.75 ERA, which consists of two starts. Keuchel was picked up by the Brewers earlier this season and has just begun to pitch for the team. Keuchel has bounced around a lot of MLB teams in his career. He has struggled to stick on a team in recent seasons. The Brewers are the latest team to give him a chance. Every start feels like both an opportunity to save a career and a possible death knell for this veteran, who was brilliant in his prime but is now merely trying to keep his professional career afloat and relevant.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 2 versus the Colorado Rockies: 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: Last week's start vs Colorado is Keuchel's only road start to date this season.

Justin Wrobleski is making his major-league debut. He rose quickly in the minor-league ranks, moving from double A to triple A. Now he is getting the call-up for the Dodgers, who are interested in seeing what they have before the All-Star break. Keep in mind that Clayton Kershaw is still on the shelf, and the Dodger pitching staff has not been the same as it was a few seasons ago when Tony Gonsolin (injury) and Julio Urias (off-field problems) were thriving. Those two players are no longer part of the equation, and Los Angeles is having to put together a patchwork rotation. Wrobleski gets a chance to prove his value to the team, either as a contributing member of the rotation or as a possible trade chip to lure a hitter (Bo Bichette?) at the trade deadline. The Dodgers don't yet have Mookie Betts or Max Muncy back in their lineup, so evaluating their roster and rotation is important at this time of year, with the All-Star break looming. Let's see what Wrobleski has to offer.

Here are the Brewers-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Dodgers Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +134

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are sending a minor-league call-up, Justin Wrobleski, to face a potent Brewer offense. Milwaukee hitters should get some pitches to hit. Wrobleski might get them a little off balance in the first time through the order, but the Brewers should be ready the second time, and Wrobleski will probably leave a few pitches over the plate. If the Brewers can hammer those, they stand a good chance of winning. They haven't been swept often this season, so picking them to avoid a sweep makes plenty of sense.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Milwaukee, which gives the Dodgers a very hittable pitcher to attack. Unless Keuchel surprises everyone with an unexpectedly strong outing, the Dodgers should be able to put five or six runs on the board, which will put themselves in good position to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The mixture of a minor-league call-up (Wrobleski) and a veteran on the verge of calling it a career (Keuchel) makes us want to stay away from this game completely.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5