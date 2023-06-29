The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Mets prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Mets.

The New York Mets are in huge trouble. They are one of the three most disappointing teams in the National League, alongside the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. All three teams are several games under .500, needing to pass at least five if not more teams in order to gain a National League wild card spot. The Mets have been hammered by injuries this season, mostly to their pitching staff, so they can point to some reasons why they are well under .500, but the pitching injuries don’t explain their regression at the plate. They have a very feeble offense which has been particularly weak in the first innings of games. While the Atlanta Braves have been hugely successful at scoring in the first inning in 2023, the Mets have been conspicuously impotent. They have not been able to get on top of games and establish a comfort zone. That repeated tendency has been disastrous for a team which – without Edwin Diaz available as the closer – has lived with a very small margin for error this year.

The Mets are coming off a loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. They really need Max Scherzer to restore order on Thursday and provide the possible beginnings of a revival in Queens. The Mets need to scramble back and get close to the .500 mark by the All-Star break if they want to give themselves a reasonable chance of competing for a playoff spot.

Here are the Brewers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Mets Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-134)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / SNY (Mets) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are going up against a bad baseball team. That’s what the Mets are. They just aren’t good. They don’t hit well situationally, and they don’t get a lot of multi-run extra-base hits. Francisco Lindor has not hit well this season. Dan Vogelbach has not hit well this season. Jeff McNeil has regressed from his 2022 performance at the plate. There just isn’t a whole lot in this Met batting order other than Pete Alonso, who has been great but has lacked help and support elsewhere in the lineup. The Brewers can beat Scherzer because they’re not just opposing Scherzer himself; they’re opposing a team which just can’t hit the ball in big moments.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have Max Scherzer, and the Brewers don’t. Milwaukee’s offense has struggled for much of the season, getting swept at home by the Oakland Athletics and going through a number of prolonged lulls at the plate. The matchup between Scherzer and the Brewers’ bats should be favorable to New York, which badly needs a win and should be highly motivated to get it. The Mets aren't a good team, but they are desperate for a win, and with their ace on the mound, that's a legitimate reason to bet on them to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. The Mets aren't trustworthy, but the Brewers aren't exactly tearing it up this season. Look at other games as possible plays on Thursday.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5