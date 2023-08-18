A pair of division leaders will meet face-to-face out on the diamond as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Brewers-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brew Crew are in desperate need to get back on track if they are going to hang on to their slim two-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. Despite their recent struggles, Milwaukee will send out RHP Brandon Woodruff who is 2-1 with a 1.99 in only four starts on the year.

On the other side of things, the Rangers just keep on rolling. It is hard to remember that this team compiled a 68-94 overall record in 2022 en route to a near 100-loss season, but Texas has completely flipped the script this summer. At an impressive 72-49, the Rangers need every game they can get with the second-place and defending champion Houston Astros breathing down their neck as Texas is currently clinging onto a 2.5-game lead within the AL West. After missing out on sweeping the Angels by getting shut out 2-0, the Rangers will call upon lefty Andrew Heaney to shut down the Brewers with his 9-6 record and 4.17 ERA.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

First things first, the biggest issue that has arisen for the Brewers over their last few games resulting in losses has been their inability to hit the baseball. Simply put, Milwaukee could benefit greatly if they could just tweak their approaches at the plate and use a sense of patience to their advantage. Believe it or not, Milwaukee had only been able to cross home a combined three times in the trio of consecutive losses to the Dodgers which is certainly far from a recipe for success.

In addition to the offense needing to come alive, Milwaukee also does happen to be privileged enough to have Brandon Woodruff back in the starting rotation at full health. Throughout his career, Woodruff is fresh off one of his best years as a professional in 2022 when he tallied a 13-4 record and an elite 3.05 ERA. Hindered by right-shoulder inflammation that forced him to sit out for multiple months, the Brewers ace is finally back where he belongs on the mound. Having never squared off with the Rangers in his seven-year career, Woodruff could end up being Milwaukee's best shot at finding a way to cover the spread on the road against a very solid Texas squad.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

On paper, there should be no argument against the fact that the 2023 Texas Rangers aren't the most improved team from a year ago in all of the MLB. Already with four series sweeps since the All-Star Break, Texas is certainly trending in the positive direction as they continue to march on with the hopes of hoisting their first-ever World Series title.

In regards to finding a way to cover the spread on this Friday evening, Texas first make sure that they jump on Milwaukee from the opening pitch with a powerful offense that has quietly but surely transformed themselves into one of the better hitting units that the league has to offer. In fact, Texas has scored the second-most runs, hold the second-highest team batting average, and also has the second-best on-base and slugging percentages in all of baseball. Without a doubt, this is an extremely dangerous lineup that can make you pay with only one swing of the bat.

More specifically, it has been completely mind-blowing how effective Adolis Garcia has been at the plate. After hitting the 30 home-run thresholds in a 12-0 rout over the Angels a couple of games back, Garcia also has the third-most RBIs in the majors with 91 total as he remains a feared presence in the heart of the Rangers lineup.

Above all else, how effective can southpaw Andrew Heaney be even when he is faced with adversity? Looking to bounce back after getting pulled in just the second inning of a rough outing versus San Francisco, it is important to keep in mind that Heaney does happen to have some experience in his career versus the Brewers which has resulted in a 1-1 record to go along with a 4.22 ERA.

Final Brewers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

With both sides hanging on for dear life to their division leads, a triumphant victory out on the diamond would go an extremely long way in the Brewers and Rangers' fight for a division crown. Still, the Brewers' current three-game losing streak indicates that they are struggling especially at the dish offensively, and I find it hard to believe that they will be able to keep up with Texas and their overwhelming attack with their bats in game one of this series.

Final Brewers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+172)