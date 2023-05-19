Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Milwaukee Brewers will travel to Tropicana Field to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a battle of division leaders. We are in Tampa, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Brewers-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Brewers are coming off a series where they lost two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, they could not muster any offense as they managed just four runs over three games. The offense delivered a pitiful performance and now must quickly recover as they face the best team in baseball.

The Rays are coming off a series where they lost two of three to the New York Mets in Queens. Ultimately, they have gone 4-6 over their past 10 games and are starting to slow down after a hot start.

The Rays enter this matchup with the best record in baseball at 32-13. Amazingly, they have put up a 125-run differential. The Brewers are 24-19 and holding the top spot in the NL Central. However, they only have a +1-run differential. The Brewers lead the all-time series 8-6 and will face the Rays for the second season in a row. Therefore, we have a mini rivalry starting to brew between the AL and NL teams.

Adrian Houser will start today for the Brewers. Significantly, he is 0-0 with a 5.19 ERA with seven strikeouts and two walks. Houser tossed four innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk in his last outing. Meanwhile, Shane McClanahan will start for the Rays. McClanahan tossed four innings in his last start while allowing four earned runs and five hits while striking out three and walking four.

Here are the Brewers-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: ML +210

Tampa Bay Rays: ML -255

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Brewers vs. Rays

TV: BSSUN

Stream: MLB

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are struggling on offense. Therefore, they have not been able to run away with the NL Central as they struggle to put up runs. Losing Hunter Renfroe to the Angels did not help.

Rowdy Tellez is still around, batting .250 with 10 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 runs. Likewise, Christian Yelich is hitting .258, seven home runs, 23 RBIs, and 32 runs. Catcher William Contreras has not been as good with the Brewers. Ultimately, he is batting .246 with just three home runs and 11 RBIs. Brian Anderson is batting .241 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 21 runs.

The offense is 21st in batting average. Also, they are 20th in on-base percentage. The Brewers are also 22nd in runs. However, they pack some power, ranking 13th in home runs. The Brewers are 20th in slugging percentage.

The whole team is solid as a unit when it comes to pitching. Significantly, they have the starters that can get through five or six innings. But the goal for Milwaukee is to get to the back end of the bullpen. Then, opponents will have to face the closer. Devin Williams has been amazing in the ninth. Ultimately, he is 3-0 with a 0.64 ERA with six saves and just four walks through 14 games.

The Brewers could cover the spread if they can clobber some runs. Then, they will excel if they get the ball to Williams in the ninth.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are the best team in baseball. Regardless, they are starting to slow down, and it seems like the wheels are beginning to fall off. But they still pack some power and are efficient.

Yandy Diaz is batting .321 with 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, and 33 runs. Meanwhile, Isaac Paredes is hitting .293 with six home runs, 29 RBIs, and 24 runs. Wander Franco is hitting .288 with seven home runs, 23 RBIs, and 26 runs. Likewise, Josh Lowe is batting .300 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 24 runs. Catcher Christian Bethancourt is hitting just .228 with six home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs. Now, the Rays expect him to pick it up. The Rays are first across the board in all categories. Amazingly, they lead the league in batting average, on-base percentage, runs, home runs, and slugging percentage.

The Rays will cover the spread if they can get an early lead. Then, their pitching must hold the line.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays have a Cy-Young candidate on the mound. Therefore, they have a significant advantage over a team that is struggling on offense. The Rays cover the spread today and win by several runs.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: ML -255