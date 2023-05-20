Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Brewers and the Rays will get back at it as the teams square off for the second of the three-game series. We are in Tampa, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Brewers-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays defeated the Brewers 1-0 in a defensive showdown. Amazingly, there was not a run scored until the eighth inning when Francisco Mejia drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Shane McClanahan tossed seven shutout innings while allowing six hits, striking out seven, and walking one. Then, Jason Adam tossed a perfect eighth inning while striking out two. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth by allowing one hit and striking out to nail the save.

Adrian Houser had a good outing by tossing six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out four and walking one. However, it was not enough as the offense continued to struggle to give run support.

Eric Lauer will make the start today. Signficantly, he is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA while striking out 39. Lauer lasted 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out six and walking two. Meanwhile, Zach Eflin will make the start for the Rays. Eflin is 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 44 strikeouts. Furthermore, he lasted six innings in his last start while allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

The Brewers remain at the top in the NL Central. However, their recent struggles can hurt them if they continue to suffer at the plate. The Rays are the best team in the league and leading the loaded AL East.

Here are the Brewers-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-118)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Rays

TV: FS1

Stream: MLB

Time: ET/PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers continued to struggle on offenses, but they had many opportunities. Significantly, they managed eight hits but also left eight runners stranded. Their first chance came in the second when they had a leadoff single. Then, they added another runner on base and had a golden opportunity. But they lined into a double play and then struck out to end the threat. Later, William Contreas doubled with one out. But Christian Yelich and Willy Adames failed to drive him in.

The Brewers had a chance in the seventh inning when they had runners on first and second. Unfortunately, they had two strikeouts to end the inning. The Brew Crew had another chance in the eighth inning when they had runners on second and third with one out. However, Yelich and Adame failed once again. Yelich finished 0 for 4 in this game. Likewise, Adame went 1 for 4 while also failing to drive in runners.

The bullpen did a decent job of holding the Rays in the two innings they endured after replacing Houser. Now, they hope to replicate the performance in today’s game against Tampa.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can string some runs together. Then, they need to continue their pitching dominance. The Brewers need a great performance from Houser.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays remain the best team in the majors. However, they need to score some runs. Scoring has not been easy over the past two games, as Tampa Bay has mustered just three runs.

Josh Lowe went 1 for 4 yesterday. Likewise, Wander Franco went 0 for 4. Randy Arozarena went 0 for 2. Furthermore, Brandon Lowe went 0 for 2. The Rays mustered five hits in this game. Ultimately, it felt like last year when they struggled all season on offense. The Rays must rediscover the scoring touch they had to start the season. Then, they must continue to rake at the plate.

But the pitching staff has done well. Moreover, the bullpen has recovered from their early-season woes. The Rays are pitching well to keep their success flowing. Also, they are executing when they need to. Tampa Bay must continue to rock and roll with solid hitting and pitching.

The Rays will cover the spread if they continue to pitch well. However, they need to hit the ball.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays are too good to not score more runs. Therefore, expect the Rays to score more than two runs today and drive some runners home. The Brewers will continue to struggle at the plate and not be able to solve the Tampa pitching.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-102)