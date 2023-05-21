Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to complete the sweep as they welcome the Milwaukee Brewers for a Sunday afternoon showdown. We’re at Tropicana Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Brewers-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays defeated the Brewers 8-4 on Saturday. Now, they hope to complete the three-game sweep against a Milwaukee team that is struggling offensively. Things started fast for Tampa Bay in the first inning when Harold Ramirez slammed a 3-1 pitch to deep right field. Significantly, it was his seventh home run of the season, and 88th for the Rays, to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. The Rays struck again in the second when Yandy Diaz lifted a breaking ball into deep center field. Ultimately, the three-run bomb was his 10th of the season and gave the Rays a 4-0 lead.

The Brewers got on the board in the third inning when Owen Miller pulled one to deep left field to cut the deficit to 4-1. Later, the Brewers tacked on two more in the fourth when Brian Anderson sent a towering shot to deep left field. It was his seventh of the year and cut the deficit to 4-3. Then, the Rays got a run back when Christian Bethancourt carried a shot to dead-center field. It was his seventh of the season, and it gave the Rays a 5-3 lead. Consequently, the Rays would add a few more runs and pull out the win.

Zach Eflin had a quality start, lasting seven innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out eight. Then, the Rays used three additional pitchers, including the closer Jason Adam, to nab down the victory. But the Brewers did not have a good pitching outing. Unfortunately, Eric Lauer lasted just three innings while allowing six earned runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two. It put the team behind, and the Brewers could not catch up.

Freddy Peralta will start today and is 4-3 with a 4.11 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on six hits against the Cardinals. Jalen Beeks will take the mound today and is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA. Today, he likely will open for the first inning or two.

Here are the Brewers-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Rays

TV: BSSUN

Stream: MLB

Time: 1:40m PM ET/10:40 AM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The offense was slightly better. However, it was not enough. They generated some power. Regardless, the Brewers had only six hits. They fell behind early, and it was too much to overcome.

The Brewers only left three runners on the basepaths. Unfortunately, some of their top hitters continued to struggle. Christian Yellich went 1 for 4. Additionally, Jesse Winker went 0 for 4 while batting second. Willy Adames went 1 for 4. Likewise, Rowdy Tellez went 0 for 3 with a strikeout. The Brewers had eight of nine players in their lineup with an average under .270

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can generate some hits early. Then, their pitching must do better.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays continued to hit the ball well. Moreover, they left only six runners on the basepaths. Diaz went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Also, Wander Franco went 1 for 5 with a run. Ramirez went 1 for 4. Also, Randy Arozarena went 0 for 2. Bethancourt was solid, going 2 for 4. Meanwhile, Manuel Margot went 2 for 4, including an RBI that helped put the game out of range.

But the Rays brought home the power. Significantly, they unleashed three home runs. Tampa Bay continues to bash the baseball and lead the league in home runs. Furthermore, their ability to hit the baseball out of the ballpark has been incredible, and they continue to make great contact.

The Rays continued to get great pitching. Ultimately, they got seven innings out of their starter. Their bullpen continued to have an inconsistent showing. Thus, they allowed this game to become closer than what it could have been.

The Rays will cover the spread if they continue to hit home runs. Moreover, they will thrive if their pitching continues to dominate.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays are the best team in baseball. However, they still use the opener. It will make a difference in today’s game as the Brewers finally get the early lead and avoid the hole to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)