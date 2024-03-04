Brian Austin Green chats with Shannen Doherty about how the boys and girls got along on 90210.
There were some revealing moments during a recent episode of the podcast Let's Be Clear. A lot of details about the hit '90s show came to light, THR reports. Shannen starred as Brenda Walsh, and Green was David Silver. They also discuss Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor.
All this stems from the two alums reflecting on their time on the show and the differences between the guys and gals.
Shannen Doherty and Brian Austin Green discuss how the boys and girls got along on 90210
At one point, Shannen stated how she admired how the boys played it cool around each other. She said, “It was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well. You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other, and it wasn't necessarily the same with the girls.”
Green agreed and said, “I feel like you're sugarcoating that situation a little bit. I remember it got really rough and competitive for you all, that was not an easy situation to watch.”
Earlier in the podcast, Doherty recounts a prank gone wrong.
She said, “[Jennie] was doing, she was calling it Pants-Down Day, where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way. But some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it.”
“I reversed it, and I said, ‘Skirt-Up Day,'” Doherty added. “And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes, so I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did Skirt-Up Day, and oh, my God, she lost it on me, and I was just not in the mood to back down.”
As far as we know, things are peaceful now between the 90210 girls. However, Shannen constantly feuds with Alyssa Milano over her firing from Charmed. There's a major she-said, she-said battle going on about what resulted in Doherty getting let go from the series.