In a move to strengthen the offensive line, the Pittsburgh Steelers added former Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo. With a three-year deal worth up to $24 million, Seumalo looks to be a key contributor to the Steelers offensive line for the foreseeable future.

Before joining the Steelers, Seumalo spent the first seven seasons of his career in Philadephia. While with the team, he developed into a reliable blocker on the interior.

In 2022 as the Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl, Isaac Seumalo played a key role in their run-heavy offense. While playing in 1,135 offensive snaps, the 10th most in the NFL, he recorded an offensive grade of 75.2 according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the season allowing just one sack.

With his arrival to the Steelers, Seumalo has earned high praise from former Eagles offensive lineman and NFL Analyst Brian Baldinger.

During a recent appearance on The Cook & Joe Show, Baldinger spoke about what exactly Isaac Seumalo would be bringing to the Steelers.

“Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, both of them have been trained by (offensive line coach) Jeff Stoutland in Philadelphia. Seumalo is a really good player. I mean, he’s an elite player, I think.” said Baldinger.

He then added, “He’s really smart, he’s big, he’s really tough. He doesn’t say two words, just goes about his business,” stated Baldinger.

According to Baldinger, Seumalo is an elite player. Based on the performance of the Steelers offensive line last season, his arrival could be crucial to their success.