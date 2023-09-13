Brian Daboll's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Daboll has had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in his coaching career with his latest job as the head coach of the New York Giants. Let's look at Brian Daboll's net worth in 2023.

Brian Daboll's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Daboll has accomplished many team and individual accolades in his coaching career. Now, he is currently trying his hand at being a head coach for the first time. Brian Daboll's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to FreshersLive.

Daboll was born on April 14, 1975, in Welland, Ontario, Canada. He was raised by his grandparents in West Seneca, N.Y., and attended Saint Francis High School. He played football in high school and attendedUniversity of Rochester. Daboll was a two-year starter on the football team as a safety.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Daboll's early coaching career

Daboll landed his first coaching job at Michigan State as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban.

His time as an assistant under legendary coaches wouldn't stop there, as he moved on to the New England Patriots. He was Bill Belichick‘s defensive assistant in his first two seasons but moved to wide receivers coach in 2002. Through Daboll's six seasons with the Patriots, the team won three Super Bowls.

Eric Mangini hired Daboll as the quarterbacks coach when he took a job with the New York Jets. The Jets fired coach Mangini after two unsuccessful seasons, and new head coach Rex Ryan didn't retain Daboll.

Mangini and Daboll reunited again in Cleveland in 2009 but were again unsuccessful. Through Daboll's two years with the team, Cleveland ranked 32nd and 29th in total offense.

Despite unsuccessful tenures in New York and Cleveland, the Miami Dolphins hired Daboll as offensive coordinator in 2011. After a 4-11 start to the season, the coaching staff was fired, and Daboll was once again out of work.

The Kansas City Chiefs gave Daboll one more chance as offensive coordinator under head coach Romeo Crennel. They finished with a league-worst 2-14 record and fired Crennel after just one season as head coach.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Patriots brought back Daboll during their playoff run in 2013, but they lost six days later to the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Daboll served as the tight ends coach for the Patriots for the next four seasons, notably with future hall-of-famer Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots experienced more success with Daboll on the staff, winning Super Bowls XLIX and LI.

Brian Daboll returns to college

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban allowed Daboll to be offensive coordinator in 2017. Saban has been known to give coordinators opportunities to old friends as an opportunity to showcase their talents. Daboll coached Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts in his lone season with Alabama, helping to lead them to a National Championship.

For those keeping track, despite failed attempts to be a coordinator with some franchises, that was now five Super Bowls and one NCAA National Championship for Daboll.

Saban's plan to get Daboll exposure was a success, as the Buffalo Bills hired Daboll to be their new offensive coordinator. The Bills credit Daboll with the development of Josh Allen. In Daboll and Allen's third season together, Allen set numerous passing records for the Bills, and they advanced to their first AFC Championship Game since 1993.

Brian Daboll's first head-coaching job

Brian Daboll is one of us pic.twitter.com/wQ2VfM2PfE — PFF (@PFF) February 10, 2023

The New York Giants hired Daboll to be their new head coach on Jan. 28, 2022. After a 7-2 start, the Giants finished with a 9-7-1 record and earned their first playoff berth since 2016. The team upset the Vikings in the Wild Card round before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round. For his efforts, Daboll was the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

While Daboll has struggled at some of his offensive coordinator stops along the way, there is no denying he has achieved just as much success. With five Super Bowls and a National Championship to show for it, Daboll has earned this opportunity to be head coach. Is Brian Daboll's net worth a surprise in 2023?