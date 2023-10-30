Bridgerton's Ruby Barker is speaking out about her time on the Netflix's hit show. The historical fiction romance where Barker starred as Marina claims that no one from the streaming service or Shonda Rimes' production company Shondaland reached out to her after she suffered two psychotic breaks during her time on the show. Barker portrayed Marina on season one and two of the show.

“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask if I’m OK or asked me if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support,” Barker, 26, claimed on “The Loaf” podcast. “Nobody.”

She continued: “I was just then coming out of hospital [when season 1 premiered on Netflix] because it took a year in the edit. My Instagram followers were going up, I had all these engagements to do, my life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was no support. And there still hasn’t been any support. So, I was trying really really hard to act like it was OK, this is OK, and that I could work and that it wasn’t a problem.”

While the reports of her struggles on set might be new to some fans, Barker recently spoke out about her mental health on Instagram,

“I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling,” she explained in a since-deleted Instagram video per Us Weekly. “So, I’m in the hospital at the minute, I’m gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I’m gonna take a little bit of a break from myself.”

“I cannot wait to fulfill all of my engagements and to have a good career and a good life,” she continued. “Because I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. I want to survive and I will survive, and I’m going to. And so are you. That’s the beauty of it, so are you. If you’re with me, you’re in good hands. Thank you.”

Barker's character only appeared in one episode of season two and while season three has not yet been released, it is unknown if Marina will make a return. Shondaland and Netflix have not responded to Barker's accusations at the time of this writing.