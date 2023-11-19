The Captain Marvel-star speaks on what her future inside the MCU holds after leading two films on top of her other appearances.

The MCU has seen its fair share of characters come and go during its roughly 15 years entertaining audiences on movie and TV screens, but according to Brie Larson, one hero fans can expect to see stick around for quite some time is Captain Marvel.

Larson spoke about the character's future in the MCU following the release of The Marvels where she revealed she has no plans on leaving the cinematic universe any time soon, according to Entertainment Tonight. The actress said she felt the latest entry in the MCU gave viewers a better look at who Carol Danvers is and how much more relatable the team was able to make her this time around.

“I think there is still so much inside of Carol,” Larson told ET. “I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her.”

The real highlight for Larson, though, was getting the chance to see Captain Marvel open herself up to Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan in ways the audience may not have gotten to see in her previous appearances.

“I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her,” Larson added. “So I think that there is just so much more to go.”

As for where Captain Marvel could pop up next, Larson said there were plans in the works at Marvel Studios. She clarified, however, that she can't speak on those plans at the moment and fans were just going to have to wait and see.

Marvel Studios won't be lacking for choice when it comes to where they could fit Captain Marvel into for future projects. The most obvious choice is Avengers: Secret Wars which, as Kevin Feige has teased, will serve as a way to do a soft-reset of the MCU. Another option could be Fantastic Four given the team's history of dealing with cosmic threats such as Galactus and the Kree, the latter of whom have been Captain Marvel's key adversaries in the MCU.

The Marvels is currently in theaters.