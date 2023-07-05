According to insider Daniel Richtman, Sony Pictures is reportedly in the early stages of developing a spin-off movie for the 21 Jump Street franchise, and it is set to center around the character Molly Tracey, portrayed by Oscar winner Brie Larson in the 2012 action comedy, ComingSoon reports.

The original 21 Jump Street film starred Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as undercover police officers posing as high school students to investigate a new synthetic drug. Larson's character, Molly Tracey, was one of the high school students who assisted in their mission and also became the love interest of Hill's Schmidt.

While specific details about the spin-off project are still under wraps, this isn't the first attempt by the studio to create a female-led spin-off for the buddy cop franchise. In 2018, reports emerged that Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina were in talks to lead a female-driven 21 Jump Street reboot directed by Rodney Rothman.

The original 21 Jump Street film, based on Johnny Depp's television series of the same name, was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $200 million worldwide. Its popularity led to a sequel in 2014 titled 22 Jump Street, where Tatum and Hill's characters posed as college students.

While the development of the spin-off featuring Brie Larson is still in the rumor stage, fans of the franchise and the talented actress have something to look forward to. Larson, known for her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also expected to appear in the Fast & Furious sequel, Fast X – Part 2, and reunite with her Scott Pilgrim co-stars for the Scott Pilgrim anime series and a new AppleTV+ series titled Lessons in Chemistry, set to premiere in October.

As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed regarding the 21 Jump Street spin-off with Brie Larson, but fans of the franchise and Larson's work can anticipate an exciting new chapter in the beloved buddy cop series.