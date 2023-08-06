Brighton have reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax for the signature of Mohammed Kudus. The Seagulls have lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool in this transfer window and are considering plans to replace him with a top midfielder.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Brighton have agreed a £35m fee with Ajax for Kudus' signature. The negotiations are going on between both clubs, but Kudus doesn't want to join Arsenal or Manchester United this summer. Both of those clubs were also linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Kudus can play as an advanced midfielder or a winger. He had told Ajax that he was unwilling to sign a contract extension at the club and wanted to move on this summer. Brighton will finalize the deal in the upcoming days.

Although Ajax had a disappointing campaign last season, it was fruitful for Kudus. The Ghanaian star scored 11 goals and provided three assists in the Eredivisie last season. However, his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was where everyone caught the attention of his profile.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in three Group games for Ghana before the African team got eliminated. Multiple reports suggested that Kudus was also a target of Manchester United, who wanted to offload Jadon Sancho. However, that move never materialized, and Sancho is likely to stay at Old Trafford.

Apart from replacing Mac Allister, Brighton understand the importance of squad depth. They have qualified for the UEFA Europa League for the first time since their return to the Premier League. The Seagulls understand that as they would be fighting across four different competitions next season, they would need competition for places.