Two teams side-by-side in the table face off as Brighton hosts Tottenham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Brighton-Tottenham prediction and pick.

Brighton comes into the game with a 2-3-1 record on the year, placing them ninth in the Premier League. They are coming off a loss to Chelsea, their fourth straight game without a win. It was the first loss of the year for Brighton, as they fell 4-2.

Meanwhile, Tottenham is coming into the game sitting at 3-1-2 on the year, placing them eighth in the Premier League. They are coming off a 2-1 win over Ferencvaros in Europa League play, and in their last Premier League game took a 33-0 victory over Manchester United. They have won their last two EPL fixtures, after falling in back-to-back weeks to Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Why Brighton Will Win

Brighton has been able to score well this year. They have goals in five of their six Premier League games this year while scoring ten total goals. That is giving them 1.67 goals per game on the year. Further, they have been strong on offense in the first half. They have scored six goals in six fixtures and scored in four of six matches in the first half. Danny Welbeck has led the way for Brighton on the year. He has three goals and an assist this year, with an expected goal value of just 2.4. Further, his total expected points value is just 2.6 for the year.

Joao Pedro has also played well when given opportunities. He has played in just four fixtures and has three starts. Still, he has scored twice on an expected total of just .8. Brighton would like to see better finishing from Kaoru Mitoma though. He has just one goal and one assist this year. He has expected total points of 3.1 though. He has ten shots this year, with five hitting the target, but he has not converted those well.

Defensively, Brighton has not been as solid. They have conceded eight goals in their six fixtures this year, good for 1.33 per game. They do have two clean sheets though. The first coming to open the year against Everton, and the second coming in a 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town. Neither goaltender who has played has been exceptional. They have combined to allow their eight goals on an expected total of 7.7.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Like Brighton, Tottenham has also scored well this year. They have scored 12 times in six Premier League fixtures this year. That is good for two goals per contest this year. They have also been scoring well as of late. After failing to score against Arsenal, they have scored six goals in their last two Premier League fixtures. They also get off to hot starts. They have scored goals in the first half in four of six matches while scoring six total goals in the first half in their six games.

Dominic Solanke has led the way. He has scored twice this year on 13 shots with eight hitting the target. Still that gives him an expected total of 3.4 goals. Further, Brennan Johnson also has two goals this year, with 18 total shots and six on target. He has an expected total of 2.3 goals. Tottenham also gets help from James Maddison and Son Heung-min. Maddison has a goal and two assists this year, while Son Heung-min has two goals and two assists on the year.

Tottenham has been exceptional on defense this year. They have allowed just five goals in their six matches in the Premier League. Only Liverpool has allowed fewer goals this year. They also have two clean sheets on the year. Guglielmo Vicario has been solid this year. He has allowed five goals on 19 shots on the year, good for a 73.7 percent save percentage. Further, he has allowed just five goals on an expected 6.8.

Final Brighton-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Brighton-Tottenham game favor Tottenham just slightly. Both teams should find some success scoring in this one. Tottenham has created more opportunities to score though. They have scored 12 goals on an expected 13.4 this year. Meanwhile, Brighton has had to capitalize on every opportunity given. They have scored ten goals on an expected nine. Brighton will not find those opportunities in this one, and even if they find one, it will not be enough to outscore Tottenham.

Final Brighton-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Tottenham ML (+115)