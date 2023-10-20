Britney Spears is clearing the air about her infidelity. She discusses her previous relationship with singer Justin Timberlake in her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman In Me.” The man in question is dancer and choreographer Wade Robson who Spears recalls dancing and making out with him at a Spanish bar while she was in a relationship with Timberlake, a source tells Us Weekly. The former couple decided that the incident was not going to end their relationship and they decide to “move on.” However, musically after the two parted ways in 2002, Timberlake released the song “Cry Me A River” which is rumored to have been about Spears' infidelity. The visual also features the lead woman which strikingly similar physical characteristics to the “Baby One More Time” singer.

“Cry Me A River”

The track was released in 2003, a year after the two split. Timberlake sings about the cheating in the lyrics: “You don't have to say, what you did/I already know, I found out from him/Now there's just no chance/For you and me.”

Britney Spears Admits To Not Losing Virginity To Justin Timberlake

The infidelity is just one of the stories Spears unleashes in her upcoming memoir. The Grammy-winner also sets the record straight on who she lost her virginity to.

In her memoir, “The Woman In Me,” she reveals that she slept with the childhood best friend of her brother, Bryan Spears, per sources via Us Weekly. Bryan’s friend was a 17-year-old senior in high school, and Britney was a freshman.

She told W magazine in 2003 that she only had sex with one guy at the time referring to her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

“It was two years into my relationship with Justin. And I thought he was The One. But I was wrong. I didn’t think he was gonna go on Barbara Walters and sell me out,” she told the magazine.

While new headlines have circulated about their former relationship, Timberlake has not spoken out about it.

“Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book,” the insider told Us earlier this month. “It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”