Britney Spears is showing the world that she's moving on from her recent breakup with Sam Asghari in quite a lively way. The pop sensation took to Instagram to share a racy video where she's surrounded by shirtless men vying for her attention, TMZ reports.

I hope Britney Spears picks four shirtless men to carry her around town like this everywhere she goes tbh …hell, rotate them out actually pic.twitter.com/1IFo2qvRtR — ⚡️ Christopher⚡️ (@Cee_Dubbbs) August 21, 2023

In the playful clip, one guy can be seen attempting to lick Britney’s leg all the way up to her thigh, all under the camera's direction to “Start at the boot, bro.” Spears captioned the post, “I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Britney didn't directly mention her split from Asghari, she did allude to a recent incident involving paparazzi. She revealed that someone tipped off the photographers about her visit to a Dave’s Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California, where she was photographed picking up an order. In her caption, she wrote, “When you go to meet up with a so-called ‘friend' and drive an hour for chicken! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom.”

This lively display comes just days after Spears broke her silence on her breakup with Asghari. He filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning artist on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences after six years together. In response, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Janet Jackson’s 1993 hit “If,” where she mentioned the breakup but emphasized that the details were nobody's business.

Britney Spears seems to be embracing her newfound freedom with enthusiasm, surrounded by friends and a whole lot of fun, leaving her past behind as she moves forward.