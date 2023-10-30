Britney Spears has more to dish out since dropping her new memoir, The Woman in Me. The pop star stated on Saturday that Vol. 2 is coming in 2024.

“Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year…get ready !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram, according to Deadline.

Her book The Woman in Me, which was released last week, was “the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history,” according to Spears. Official sales data is not out yet, but it will be this week. In the meantime, the book is #1 on the best-seller list of most-read and nonfiction books on Amazon.

Britney Spears's memoir The Woman in Me

It was Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books who published the memoir on October 24. A press release from Gallery Books called it “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” They also added that the book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Regarding Volume 1 of her memoir, it moves through the singer's life quickly. One chapter features her at age four, and the next page, she's eight and auditioning for All New Mickey Mouse Club, according to The New Yorker.

With that said, it's easy to see how this could end up as a second volume. She seems to have new material to write about almost daily, considering she's regularly posting updates and interesting things on social media.

We'll all hold tight until 2024 to see if Britney Spears can intrigue her fans, as her first volume did.