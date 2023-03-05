Britney Spears is an iconic pop singer who has given us some of epic hits such as “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” “Womanizer” and many more. After selling at least 100 million records around the world, she is one of the best-selling musical artists in history. But while Britney already made her mark in the entertainment industry, her husband is making waves of his own. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam reportedly met on the set of the former’s music video for the 2016 song “Slumber Party.” Since then, the couple has been going strong. On June 9th, 2022, the couple tied the knot.

Sam Asghari was born on March 3rd, 1994 in Tehran, Iran. After migrating to the United States in 2006, Sam enrolled at Westlake High School in Southern California, where he played American football while being an active participant in the school’s drama club. After finishing high school, Sam attended college at Moorpark College. He served as a starting tight end for the college football team while continuing to hone his drama skills.

At only 21 years old, Sam unintentionally started his modeling career. With the help of his sister, Sam walked the runway show in Palm Springs for established designer Michael Costello.

“I was a very masculine guy—I played football and was in the police academy,” he said in a Men’s Health interview. “At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, ‘I will take you to this audition, just come with me.’”

Sam’s stint as a runway model opened the door for many more career opportunities. In fact, he was featured in several fitness magazines such as Men’s Health, GQ and Iron Man. Furthermore, it also paved the way for him to start an acting career. In 2016, Sam appeared in music videos for “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony and “Slumber Party” by Brittney Spears, who became his eventual wife.

Three years after first appearing in music videos, Sam made his big screen debut in the film Can You Keep a Secret?, acting alongside Alexandra Daddario. Since then, Sam has become a fixture on the television screen. Some of his TV series appearances include “NCIS,” “The Family Business,” “Hacks,” “Black Monday,” “When We Grow Up,” “PBC” and “Dollface.”

Although Sam would’ve been booked for more roles, the veteran model followed his principle of not taking any roles that encourage stereotypes.

“But now, I’m not really being stereotyped,” he told Variety. “There are a few jobs that I booked that were terrorist roles, and I turned around to Brandon [Cohen, Asghari’s manager], and I told him I don’t want to do it. We decided we don’t want to do certain things that set up a stereotype.”

Nevertheless, Sam didn’t hide his desire to star in an action film someday. Fortunately, he has the chance to do that as he is set to star in the upcoming TV series “Lioness.”

Since becoming Britney’s love interest in the music video “Slumber Party,” the two have turned into a real life couple. After a few months of dating, the couple publicly disclosed their relationship.

With the couple going public, it wasn’t a surprise to see Britney and Sam go on dates around the world at restaurants, basketball games, Disneyland, movie premiers, and birthday celebrations. Britney’s family also seems to approve of her relationship with Sam.

“There is no question that Sam is great for Britney,” a source from the Spears family told People. “He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together. He is a wonderful boyfriend.”

In September 2021, Sam popped the question and proposed to Britney with a custom ring designed by well-known jeweler Roman Malayev, who serves as the founder of Forever Diamonds. Months later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Unfortunately, the couple suffered a miscarriage.

Despite the tragic event, the couple remained strong together. Almost a year later, Britney and Sam shared their wedding vows in Thousand Oaks, California. Since then, it looks like the couple has been going strong despite the rumors and speculations surrounding Britney. In fact, Sam listens to his wife’s songs during his drives.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari.