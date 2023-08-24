Britney Spears' estranged husband Sam Asghari revealed how he felt about the pop singer threw a divorce party amid the couple's announcement of their split.

“Sam isn’t sure if Britney was trying to get his attention on social media by throwing a divorce party and partying with other men, but it’s none of his business,” a source told Us Weekly of Asghari. “It only reinforces his feelings on the split and knowing he did the right thing.”

Britney Spears shared online Sunday (Aug. 20) about her party over the weekend which featured a photo of four men holding her up.

“When you go to meet up with a so-called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken!!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom,” she captioned her post. “I knew [photographers] were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!”

Asghari filed for divorce on August 16 after 13 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A day later, Asghari broke his silence on their split via Instagram Story that they “decided to end our journey together.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears also commented on the divorce via Instagram on Friday (August 18).

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captionedInstagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

The singer and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and made their relationship official in 2017.

While rumors began circulating that the “Circus” singer was cheating, since neither Britney Spears nor Sam Asghari addressed a specific reason as to why they a split, however a source told US Weekly that it is unlikely that is the case.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” the insider said earlier this month to the outlet. “Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney.”

As for Asghari, he is being supported and close friends during this difficult time.

“Sam is leaning heavily on his family for support and they’ve all been amazing,” the insider told Us Weekly. “He’s actually doing really well and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.”