With Britney Spears being accused of being on drugs, her ex Kevin Federline stood up to “false” and “repulsive” claims. According to The Daily Mail report, journalist Daphne Barak alleged that Federline is afraid that Spears is using drugs. Now her ex husband responded, per People.

“I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. … It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys,” Barak claimed on Kevin Federline's behalf.

In an Instagram story, Federline wrote that the report was “false” and “repulsive.” He said: “[The] lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today,” he added.

Britney Spears also responded to the report: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that,” she said. “It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low.”

“Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things,” she concluded.

This was followed with legal action when Matthew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, sent a letter to The Daily Mail: “The Daily Mail, through Daphne Barak, posted a story yesterday containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning my client Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding ‘crystal meth.'”

The letter continued: “I have separately learnt that on several occasions, Ms. Barak sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, against her minor children, which is exploitative, harassing, and outrageous.”

Rosengart said he would follow up with the outlet, but wanted them to “immediately delete and retract that false and defamatory story and conduct an internal investigation regarding this matter and the abuse of Britney and her children.”