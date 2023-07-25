Britney Spears is embracing her role as a new auntie after finally meeting longtime friend Lance Bass' adorable twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty. In a heartwarming tweet on Monday, the pop star posed with the former *NSYNC member and his 20-month-old babies, gushing over their cuteness, Billboard reports. “I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies!!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies!!!” Spears excitedly shared.

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023

The meeting between Britney and the twins was a special moment for both of them, as Lance Bass discovered in 2021 that he and Bitney Spears are actually sixth cousins once removed. Despite this distant familial connection, their bond has always been akin to that of close friends and family.

“She is like family to me,” Bass expressed in an episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & a Leaf podcast, reflecting on his relationship with Spears, whom he considers a little sister.

This tweet marks Spears' first public post in several weeks and showcases her joy in spending time with her friend's little ones. The happy occasion was celebrated by fans who have been rallying behind Britney during her highly publicized conservatorship battle.

Before her meet-up with the twins, Spears also delighted fans with a playful video featuring her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. In the clip, the couple is seen having fun in cowboy hats, dancing with their dogs, and goofing around to Cardi B's verse on Latto's “Put it on Da Floor” — a track that pays homage to Britney herself.

The 20-month-old twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty, were born to Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, through surrogacy. The happy family of four is now spending cherished moments with Spears, strengthening their bond with love and laughter.

Britney and Lance's friendship goes beyond just being distant relatives; they've shared deep personal moments too. In 2004, Bass confided in Spears about his sexual orientation, coming out as gay to her two years before publicly revealing the truth to the world.