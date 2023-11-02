Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman In Me" is officially a bestseller after its official release in last month.

Britney Spears is officially a bestselling author. The “Gimme More” singer released her memoir The Woman In Me last week and it already has sold over one million copies. The memoir makes an account of her historic career, explosive love life, and harrowing conservatorship all from her viewpoint for the first time.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life,” she told PEOPLE prior to the book's Oct. 24 release.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” she says. “No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present, and future.”

“'The Woman in Me' has been the subject of intense interest since it was announced and has received outstanding critical acclaim since its publication,” Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, told the publication.

“It is selling in extraordinary numbers across all editions worldwide, and we expect strong sales to continue throughout the holiday season and beyond,” Bergstrom continued. “Readers and reviewers have embraced Spears’s candid and powerful memoir in which she is finally able to share her story on her own terms.”

Gallery Books is an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Their Support

“The Woman In Me” has sold 1.1 million copies according to Gallery Books. The number includes pre-orders, print books, ebooks, and audiobook formats of the memoir. In addition, “The Woman In Me” has been named a bestseller among The New York Times, the Indie Booksellers, and more. Actress Michelle Williams narrates the novel and according to Gallery Books, it has become the fastest-selling audio product in the publisher's history.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE following the success of the memoir.

“The Woman In Me” is available wherever books are sold.