Britney Spears isn't holding back when it comes to anyone trying to mess with her. The pop icon took to Instagram to post a short but strongly worded statement on Thursday: “F**k with me … I dare you.” She accompanied this message with a middle finger emoji and an alluring throwback photo of herself clad in black, TMZ reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

While it's not entirely clear who Britney was directing her message to, it undoubtedly conveys her fierce attitude amid her divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari.

In a previous post, Britney Spears addressed her split from Asghari, writing, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business !!!”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Britney also expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from friends and fans, saying she has been receiving heartfelt messages that melt her heart.

Notably, Britney shared a re-edited video clip of herself wearing lingerie and dancing to music. This video originally appeared on her Instagram before Sam filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, just over a week ago.

Britney and Sam have a prenuptial agreement in place that excludes Sam from claiming any portion of Britney's substantial fortune amassed from her successful music career.

In recent days, Britney has been quite active on Instagram, sharing several unconventional videos that showcase her newfound sense of freedom and independence. One of these videos featured a man licking her boot provocatively.

Britney's unapologetic posts demonstrate her determination to live life on her terms and express herself freely, especially in the wake of her highly publicized divorce.