In Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me she recalls the time when she signed her record deal at 15 years old and how she got gross stares from the grown men in the room.

Larry Rudolph, a lawyer that Spear's mother knew took the rising pop star at the time around for auditions. He encouraged her to record a demo tape to send out to labels in the chance to get a record deal.

“He suggested I record a demo. He had a song that Toni Braxton had recorded for her second album that had ended up on the cutting room floor. This would become the demo that I would use to get in the door at record labels,” Britney writes.

It was during her auditions that she caught a creepy vibe from the men in the room.

“Larry took me around [New York City], and I went into rooms full of executives and sang Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing,’” she writes. “Gazing out at the rooms full of men in suits looking me up and down in my small dress and high heels, I sang loud.”

Britney Spears reveals disturbing Jamie Spears comments about her body during conservatorship

This incident is not the only comment men have made about her body that she addressed in her upcoming memoir. Her father allegedly called her “fat” during her 13-year long conservatorship.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up, I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back,” she writes in her upcoming memoir ‘The Woman In Me.' “But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

Spears conned: “If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.”

“Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick,” she added.

Britney's memoir “The Woman In Me” is out on Oct. 24.