Britney Spears' rumored boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz is speaking out about the pop star. He told Us Weekly that the singer is a “phenomenal woman.”

“She's a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person,” he added.

He also spoke highly of Spear's ex Sam Asghari calling him a “great guy.”

What has been talked about Soliz amongst Spears' fans is his criminal background. According to the publication, Soliz has been charged with “multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm.”

However, Soliz ensures that his behavior has changed since then.

“I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained to to the outlet. “I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”

Soliz is a contractor and has “fixed things around the house. Things like doorknobs and unclog toilets,” a source told the outlet.

They were spotted out together in August but neither has confirmed their relationship.

After 13 months of marriage Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Spears. Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. A day later, Asghari broke his silence on their split via Instagram Story that they “decided to end our journey together.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney Spears also commented on the divorce via Instagram on Friday (August 18).

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captioned an Instagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”