Britney Spears spoke out about the controversial Victor Wembanyama security slap. She addressed how she felt about the situation and how the aftermath was handled, per People.

In a video posted to Instagram, Britney Spears addressed the statement from an unnamed radio show that said “she deserved to be smacked” because “security was doing their job and protecting their client.”

“I want to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about,” Spears said in an Instagram video. “I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s**t, that's why I'm addressing it.”

“I've been with the most famous people in the world. NSYNC* at one time girls would literally throw themselves at them,” she continued, then described an incident where she was knocked down by three girls trying to get her picture.

“My security, not one time touched them or even came near them. Point being is, I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserve to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit,” Spears highlighted.

The pop sensation recounted the incident from her point of view as well. “I simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit my face, came back, on the floor, but my best friend helped me up and helped me,” she said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department determined there would be no charges held. And Victor Wembanyama told reporters he wants to focus on his basketball career and avoid any distractions from the media. The basketball player hasn't issued a public apology, but Spears’ video said there was a private apology following the incident.

“I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I've yet to receive a public apology, and that's it,” she concluded.