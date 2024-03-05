Since separating, Brittany Cartwright has dropped Jax Taylor's last name on Instagram for the world to see.
Before this, it was listed as Brittany Cartwright Cauchi, her legal surname, Page Six reports. The rest of her bio reads, “Just a Kentucky girl living in a beautiful world.”
The two split after nearly five years of marriage. They have been married since June 29, 2019.
She talked about their split on When Reality Hits last Thursday. It's a podcast she has with her husband.
“Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” the reality star said.
Additionally, she stated that she has had “a particularly rough year this past year.”
Cartwright added, “I'm taking things one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now, my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”
Cruz is their young son.
About Brittany Cartwright
Brittany is known for Vanderpump Rules, where she joined in 2016 as a cast member. She was also featured on Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. It was a reality show on Bravo that focused on the two on vacation in her home state before marriage. It was just a short spinoff from Vanderpump Rules, with only six episodes.
It looks like it is officially over for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor now that it's IG official.