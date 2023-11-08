Brittany Mahomes wants to introduce Sophie Turner to another football player and play matchmaker amid blossoming friendship.

Brittany Mahomes is looking to help Sophie Turner find love again following her recent split from Joe Jonas.

Brittany Mahomes wants to set Sophie Turner up with one of her husband Patrick Mahomes’ friends following split from Joe Jonas, source tells Page Six: “Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before… She would like to help play matchmaker.” pic.twitter.com/MrykKxezst — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2023

According to Page Six, the former soccer player wants to play matchmaker for Turner now that she's single. This time, not with a pop star—but a football player.

Brittany and Turner have been seen hanging out in New York City recently, joining Taylor Swift and other celebs for a girls' night out. They also cheered on the Chiefs together at a game in October.

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung out with her before when Sophie attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs games,” a source said. Though the public never saw the two interact, it seems the friendship is going strong.

The insider added that Brittany complimented Turner's beauty, calling her a “doll.” She also thinks she's a great match for one of her husband Patrick Mahomes' friends.

Now it seems Brittany and Sophie's friendship has grown closer, just after her divorce with Joe Jonas. Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes is on the move to help the ‘Game of Thrones' actress to move on by matching her with someone new.

Besides that, Brittany is also playing matchmaker with herself and Taylor Swift. As she and Swift bond over Swift's own relationship with Chiefs player Travis Kelce, Brittany is said to be thrilled over her blossoming friendship with the singer's famous circle.

Brittany “loves making new friends” and enjoys how “down-to-earth” Turner and stars like Gigi Hadid are, a source said.