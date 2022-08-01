Brittney Griner prisoner trade proposal draws ignorant take from Donald Trump

WNBA star Brittney Griner could potentially be on her way back home to the United States soon as Joe Biden and the White House negotiate a swap deal with Russia involving Griner and an arms dealer who is currently imprisoned in the US. But, former President Donald Trump believes Griner doesn’t deserve to return to America after going to Russia “loaded up with drugs”.

Just listen to this ignorant take. Via TMZ Sports:

“Brittney Griner went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs, and she got caught,” Trump said.

“And, now we’re supposed to get her out, and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people.”

Surprise, surprise. Trump doesn’t support getting an American like Brittney Griner out of Russia. As we know, he’s good buddies with Vladimir Putin. On one hand, Viktor Bout, also known as the “Merchant of Death”, is a very dangerous man who should not be free. But, if this is the only way to get Griner back to her family and loved ones, then it needs to happen, regardless of what Trump thinks.

Last week, US congressman Colin Allred said he was feeling very hopeful about the swap for Griner and that the ball is in Russia’s court to accept the deal. Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison for being found with marijuana in the Moscow airport back in mid-February.