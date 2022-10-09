‘Bro, we’re so good’: Breece Hall reveals conversation with Jets rookies that fans will love

The New York Jets dropped 40 points in their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins and the team was fired up over the statement victory. After the win, Breece Hall revealed a conversation he had with some of his fellow rookies in New York during the game, and it’s going to have Jets fans fired up for the future. Via Rich Cimini, Hall revealed the Jets rookies could clearly see the team’s potential on display on Sunday.

RB Breece Hall said he was talking to fellow rookies during the game and the convo went something like this: "Bro, we’re so good. We have so much potential to be so good." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 9, 2022

“Bro, we’re so good,” Hall revealed he said to some of his teammates. “We have so much potential to be so good.”

Those are levels of optimism Jets fans haven’t felt in ages, and the rookie running back is absolutely right. Hall and the Jets have an incredibly talented core of young players, and if they can reach their potential as a unit, they could be dangerous down the line.

They showed a flash of that potential in the win over the Dolphins. The whole offense got in on the action as they ran up the score in a 40-17 win. Hall himself had an incredible outing. He rushed 18 times for 97 yards and a rushing TD, while catching two catches for 100 yards.

Among the talented Jets players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft include Sauce Gardner (4th overall), Garrett Wilson (10th overall), Jermaine Johnson (26th overall), and Breece Hall (36th overall). The future is bright in New York, and the Jets rookies seem confident that this team can turn into something special.

There’s still plenty of work to be done and growth to be made, but seeing this group playing with such a high level of confidence should have fans feeling plenty optimistic. With Breece Hall living up to the billing of the first RB drafted in 2022, the Jets will try to keep the good times rolling into their Week 6 clash with the Green Bay Packers.