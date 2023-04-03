My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most dominant superstar ever to step foot in a WWE ring. Since making his WWE debut in 2002, he has left his mark on the company. He’s defeated some of the biggest names in wrestling history and has accomplished more than most superstars will ever dream of.

Lesnar is a 7-time WWE Champion, 3-time Universal Champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner, former King of the Ring, Money in the Bank winner, and was the man to end the Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak. Outside of WWE, he is a former UFC Heavyweight and IWGP Heavyweight Champion. His resume speaks for itself. He is undoubtedly one of the great professional wrestlers and sports entertainers of all time.

After Brock Lesnar conquered the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, he went on one of the greatest runs in wrestling history. He was untouchable for years following that victory and began to win countless world championships. He had memorable feuds with John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Goldberg. Many superstars attempted to step up and conquer The Beast, but most fell.

Although only a tiny handful of superstars did get the better of Lesnar during this run, Drew McIntyre is one person who decisively defeated The Beast. McIntyre defeated Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Champion. This was a passing of the torch moment from Lesnar to McIntyre, and nobody knew that in Lesnar’s head, this was his last match.

While speaking with Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, Lesnar revealed that he officially retired after that match with McIntyre.

“In 2020, I retired and was gonna be just done because I had my 20 years, then COVID hit, my contract was up,” Lesnar said. “I had my very first wrestling match in Hamel, Minnesota, in an empty garage. There I was 20 years later fighting Drew McIntyre in front of no people for the WWE Championship. I was like, you know what, it came full circle, and I was truly done.” (H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Many fans speculated whether we’d see Brock Lesnar again after this match. There was never a formal announcement from Lesnar stating he was done with wrestling. It wasn’t until 17 months later at SummerSlam that the WWE Universe shockingly saw the return of The Beast.

Plans changed after Vince McMahon decided to call Brock Lesnar right around SummerSlam 2021. At that point, Lesnar had grown his beard and hair and was content living the retired life. He still flew down to Las Vegas to meet with McMahon. As they say, the rest is history.

“I grew my beard out, grew my hair out, and then my birthday came around and the phone rang and it was Vince,” Lesnar said. “‘What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just chilling [laughs].’ We didn’t even have a gameplan. He was in SummerSlam. I flew down there. I said, ‘If you wanna do this, let’s hash a deal out, and I’d love to see you,’ so I flew down to Vegas and we’re off to the races. I was like, ‘I don’t wanna cut my beard or cut my hair.’ He’s like, ‘I love it,’ so here we are.” (H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Less than two years later, Brock Lesnar is still going strong in WWE. He’s coming off a victory against Omos and is looking stronger than ever. When asked if he knows when he will officially walk away from the business, he says he honestly doesn’t know.

“Every time that I think that I want to be done … I get in the ring, I get to the building, and that’s the part of the business that I really love,” Lesnar said. “I left the business early because I just didn’t like the travel … I’m just a simple man, and it was just too much for me at the time … I don’t know how long I’m going to be around. I don’t know that.” (H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Only time will tell when Brock Lesnar will officially retire from professional wrestling. Hopefully, he sticks around longer because it’s always awesome watching Lesnar compete in a WWE ring. I’m sure if the story is right and the money is there, Lesnar will stick around at least a little longer. But after 20+ years in the business, it would make sense if he decided to walk away sooner rather than later.

