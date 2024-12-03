Brock Lesnar's wife is Sable. Lesnar is an American-Canadian professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. Before getting his break in the WWE, he was an amateur wrestler for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and he won the NCAA Division I National Championship.

He had his professional wrestling debut in the WWF (now WWE) in 2002 in an episode of Raw. He quickly rose through the ranks and won multiple championships in the WWE. After multiple stints as a professional wrestler, he ventured to be a mixed martial artist and eventually joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

He then became the UFC Heavyweight Champion to add to his already stacked accolades. However, let's get to know Brock Lesnar’s wife Sable.

Who is Brock Lesnar’s wife Sable?

Rena Marlette Greek was born on August 8, 1968, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was an active person growing up as she had an interest in multiple activities such as gymnastics, horseback riding, and softball.

At the age of 12 years old, she won her first beauty pageant. In 1990, she officially became a model where she worked with big brands such as L’Oreal, Pepsi, and Guess.

Rena Marlette Greek made her debut in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) at Wrestlemania XII with the ring name Sable. She escorted Hunter Hearst Helmsley, more popularly known as Triple H. Her first story angle involved her and her real-life husband Marc Mero.

It started when Mero saw Sable being mistreated backstage by Triple H. So Mero attacked Triple H and took Sable as his manager.

When Marc Mero got injured and was forced to sit out until 1998, Sable rose through the ranks and became famous on her own. The duo then had a feud with Luna Vachon and The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust. Their storyline climaxed at Wrestlemania XIV after she a “Sable Bomb,” her finishing move, to Luna that finished the match.

Eventually, Sable got into a feud with Jacqueline who was Marc Mero’s manager at that time. On September 21, 1998, Sable failed to win the WWF Women’s Title after she lost to Jacqueline due to Marc Mero’s interference. She got her revenge on November 15, 1998, at Survivor Series after she delivered a Sable Bomb to both Mero and Jacqueline en route to her winning the title.

She held the title for almost six months. However, she lost it to Debra on May 10, 1999, in an Evening Gown Match. Normally, the winner is determined by the first woman to forcibly remove her oppositions’ dress, which Sable did.

Unfortunately, then-WWF Commissioner Shawn Michaels suddenly changed the ruling in which the one who was stripped becomes the winner — causing Sable to lose the match and the title.

Sable's dispute with the WWF

During that time, Sable was in a dispute with the WWF. In June 1999, she quit and filed a $110 million lawsuit against the wrestling promotion, citing unsafe working conditions and sexual harassment. She said that she filed the lawsuit after she refused to go topless.

Vince McMahon filed a counter-lawsuit in which he holds control of the stage name Sable. She then reduced the amount she was seeking, and they eventually settled the case out of court in August 1999.

After her exit in the WWE, she appeared as an audience member on World Championship Wrestling’s Monday Nitro. On top of that, she had guest appearances in talk shows like The Howard Stern Show and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

On April 3, 2003, Sable made her return to the WWE in an episode of Smackdown! She continued to play as a heel in a storyline pitting her against Torrie Wilson. She then feuded with Stephanie McMahon when she became the mistress of Vince McMahon in a storyline.

Sable leaves WWE for good

On August 10, 2004, the WWE announced that Sable and the company have parted ways, this time on good terms.

Aside from her work as a professional wrestler, she also appeared in other types of media. She appeared in the WWE video games WWF Attitude, WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain, and WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw.

Sable had guest roles in multiple TV shows such as Pacific Blue, First Wave, and Relic Hunter. She also appeared in four films: Corky Romano (2001), Ariana’s Quest (2002), The Final Victim (2003), and Sins of the Realm (2003).

However, Sable was most famous for being the cover of Playboy Magazine. She graced the cover of the magazine three times; April 1999, September 1999, and March 2004 — she shared the cover of the last one with WWE Diva Torrie Wilson.

The April 1999 issue of Playboy was one of the highest-selling issues of the magazine ever.

“I'm very proud of who I am. I wanted to do this for myself, not so much to show my body off to the world. I had total creative control. I wanted something in sharp contrast to the Sable that's normally portrayed. I wanted something that would be a very soft portrait.” Sable said.

Brock Lesnar and Sable's relationship

As for her relationship with Brock Lesnar, Sable met her now-husband in the WWE where they formed one of the greatest WWE couples in its history. But before getting together with him, she had been married twice already.

She married Wayne W. Richardson in 1987, and they had a daughter together named Mariah. Unfortunately, Richardson died in a drunk-driving accident in 1991. Sable then met Marc Mero in 1993, and they got married the year after. However, the couple divorced in 2004.

That’s when she met and dated Brock Lesnar. They became engaged in 2004 but called the engagement off in 2005. They got back together in January 2006, and they got married on May 6, 2006, in Medina, Minnesota.

Brock Lesnar and Sable, or Rena Marlette Lesnar, are now living in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, and they have two sons; Turk, who was born on June 3, 2009; and Duke, who was born on July 21, 2010.

After her exit from the WWE, Sable has stayed away from the spotlight as both she and Lesnar do not have any social media presence at all. Despite that, she has been seen supporting her husband in his various MMA fights, and they are sometimes spotted enjoying a game of hockey.

As of right now, that is all we know of Brock Lesnar’s wife Sable.