Another LeBron James may hit the NBA in namesake if Bronny James enters the league, but according to retired small forward Matt Barnes, there will never be another LeBron James in terms of play.

While speaking with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on Bovada’s Scoop B Talks, Barnes discussed if anyone could replicate the career accomplishments LeBron James has achieved.

“Oh no. The fact that he’s been able to stay this consistent for not just the 21 years in the game, but overall. I mean, his numbers have been AMAZING across the board since we’ve heard about him as a kid,” Barnes said. “So, what he’s been able to do in the league for the last 21 years I don’t think we’ll ever see again; I’d like to call it ‘Bron-gevity’, you know? — this guy is STILL a 26-28 points a game scorer at 38-39 years old and 21 years this guy is STILL amazing.”

The 19x All-Star has had a remarkable career. Not only has he hit so many milestones, but continues to do so over a long period of time. LeBron James has won four NBA championships, Finals MVPs, and league MVP awards. However, his most incredible feat to many was breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.

“I mean, records are meant to be broken and no one ever thought that Kareem’s record would be broken but, it’s going to take a lot of work,” Barnes said. “You saw it took LeBron 20 years and a LOT of consistency to be able to do that so I would love to see in 10, 15 or 20 years down the road someone knock it off.”