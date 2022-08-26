To minimize the risk of injury, the Denver Broncos have played little to none of their starters in the preseason. This has given the coaching staff the opportunity to thoroughly evaluate those in backup roles. Despite the Broncos suffering a bad preseason loss against the Buffalo Bills last week, they turned their focus to the final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Players will get one last chance to prove they deserve a spot on the final roster, or even prove they deserve a starting role. It is not expected that the following players will land a starting gig before the season starts, but they could end up landing a starting job eventually in the season.

Broncos backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

Graham Glasgow – Guard

Make no mistake, Glasgow is no stranger to being in the starting role. In fact, he spent extensive time as a starter while with the Detroit Lions, and even when he was signed by the Broncos a few seasons ago.

Unfortunately for Glasgow, he has had some injury issues here and there, leaving the team a little worried about his durability. In week nine of the 2021 season, Glasgow suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He has still been working himself back slowly from this injury, but remains optimistic that he will be completely healthy for the start of the season.

According to the Broncos’ unofficial first depth chart, Glasgow is listed as the backup to Dalton Risner. In a previous piece, Glasgow was listed as a player who could lose their starting job, and per the first depth chart, it looks like he did (for now.) Risner, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has performed alright at the position. The term “alright” is definitely something you don’t want thrown around much, especially if you’re entering a contract year and potentially looking for an extension.

Risner has not performed at a level to earn him a long-term, high-paying contract. In fact, his name has been mentioned by many media members in regards to potential trade block candidates for the Broncos. With Glasgow under contract for a few more seasons, Risner could be used as trade bait. If Risner does get traded, Glasgow could find himself back in the starting guard role. And if Risner stays but ends up performing poorly, Glasgow could find himself starting again.

K’Waun Williams – Cornerback

Per the Broncos depth chart, Williams is listed as the backup cornerback to Ronald Darby. Second-year stud Pat Surtain II has locked up the first cornerback spot and is expected to keep it for a long time. Williams was a free agent signing by the Broncos this past offseason.

In his career, Williams has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Browns. In his five years with the 49ers, Williams started 36 games. He accumulated 224 total tackles, 174 of those being solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and four interceptions.

Darby certainly doesn’t have the starting cornerback role locked down. Last season, PFF gave him a mediocre grade of 61.1. In comparison, Williams was given a slightly better grade 63.3. These aren’t exactly ideal ratings for starting cornerbacks, especially for those tasked with guarding receivers and tight ends in the insanely talented AFC West. The Broncos could be finding them flexing different cornerbacks in and out all season. Regardless, Williams could potentially find himself starting alongside Surtain at some point.