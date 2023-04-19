The Denver Broncos own the 67th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have just four more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting DJ Turner.

The Broncos’ pursuit of a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was fraught with ups and downs. At the outset, the team lacked a first-round pick, having traded it along with their second-round pick and other assets to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson. However, they managed to acquire a first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins by trading Bradley Chubb prior to the 2022 trade deadline. The Dolphins returned a late first-round pick that had originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners had traded it to Miami as part of a move up to draft quarterback Trey Lance.

Unfortunately, in the subsequent 2023 offseason, the Broncos surrendered their newly acquired first-round pick in exchange for head coach Sean Payton. Remember that the team was also obligated to trade their first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2024 to the New Orleans Saints to secure Payton’s services.

As a result of these moves, the Broncos are left without any picks in the first two rounds and only five selections in total for the 2023 NFL Draft.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Broncos in the draft.

1. Broncos get elite EDGE Will McDonald IV

The Broncos have faced problems with their edge defenders in recent years. Although they signed Randy Gregory for the 2022 season, his performance fell short of expectations. Consequently, the team has struggled with keeping their edge defenders on the field and could benefit from drafting new talent from the deep pool of edge defenders available.

Will McDonald IV is a tall and slim edge defender who specializes in pass rushing. However, he needs to work on his immediate proficiency as a run defender. Despite being played out of position at Iowa State, he possesses excellent traits that can be developed. McDonald’s role for the Broncos can be easily projected.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McDonald’s playing style is most comparable to the aforementioned Gregory. This has been inconsistent due to injuries. Because Denver needs reliable pass rushers, McDonald could serve as a situational pass rusher while he develops his mass and abilities as a run defender. This would certainly be beneficial to the team. Take note that their current group of edge defenders struggles with injuries, including Gregory.

The Big 12 career sack leader Will McDonald absolutely destroying an offensive tackle at the Senior Bowl 🌪️pic.twitter.com/1z023LZgi7 — Faux TJ Otzelberger (@FauxTjOtz) February 1, 2023

2. Broncos shore up the secondary with DJ Turner

DJ Turner is the top cornerback for Michigan football, having been ranked as a three to four-star high school recruit before starting his collegiate career. He was a key contributor in leading his team to the state championship in 2017 and was named Defensive Player of the Game. Turner’s athleticism was recognized when he was named one of the top 20 most athletic recruits of his class. During his first two seasons at Michigan, he primarily played on special teams, but earned more playing time and starts on defense during his junior and senior seasons. He became the starting outside cornerback during his senior season in 2022.

If the Broncos do pick Tutner, they will get one of the top cover corners in the 2023 draft class. Turner’s blend of athleticism, competitiveness, instincts, and coverage flexibility make him a potential immediate impact defender. His quiet footwork and smooth transitions make him particularly effective in tight man-to-man coverage. The Broncos are in need of a young cornerback who can quickly become a CB2. This is why they will choose Turner here.

3. DeMarvion Overshown joins the Broncos defense

To prepare for Josey Jewell’s contract year, the Broncos must refresh their inside linebacker depth chart. Remember that they re-signed last year’s top tackler, Alex Singleton, and exercised Jonas Griffith’s free agency tender. As such, the Broncos’ depth chart is top-heavy. New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph must also decide on Baron Browning’s role as either an edge defender or an off-ball linebacker.

Enter DeMarvion Overshown from Texas. Recall that earlier this month, the Broncos invited Overshown for a top-30 visit. Overshown is known for his athleticism and versatility, having converted from safety to linebacker in college. However, most draft analysts have him projected as a third-round pick. This makes his visit with the Broncos an intriguing prospect for the team.

While Overshown’s size and speed make him a weapon, his success in the NFL will depend on how the Broncos utilize his versatility. They must put him in positions where he can maximize his athleticism and make plays. Putting him in traditional linebacker roles would just limit his productivity.