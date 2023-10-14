The Denver Broncos are off to an atrocious 1-5 start in 2023 despite widespread optimism heading into the season. While Denver struggled mightily in Russell Wilson's debut campaign as franchise quarterback, there was hope the team could turn it around this season after bringing in Sean Payton as head coach. That has not been the case through six weeks, as the Broncos have been even worse than last year. Laboring on both sides of the ball, they are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. One incumbent player who has teams interested is wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is a talented receiver who has produced well in his career. While Sutton isn't a WR1, he can be a good No. 2 option or excellent third wideout. This season, Sutton has hauled in 25 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. The 26-year-old is a big, physical, 6'4 receiver who could be very helpful for teams in need of a pass-catcher.

Sutton will garner a lot of interest as Denver looks to sell. With that said, here are the three best Courtland Sutton trade destinations before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Indianapolis Colts are a young team building around rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson has played well but will be out for at least four games with an AC joint injury. Though Colts have a talented young receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., they could use another proven option at the position.

Pittman Jr. has 31 catches on the season for 297 yards and a touchdown. Having a receiver like Sutton on the opposite side of Pittman Jr. could help the Colts' offense this season and in the future. Indianapolis is 3-2 and could make a push to the playoffs even with Richardson sidelined. Gardner Minshew is a capable backup quarterback and can win games while Richardson is out. If the Colts can trade for Courtland Sutton, it would help their passing attack improve.

The Carolina Panthers are another young team building around a rookie quarterback, Bryce Young. Young was taken with the first overall pick in the draft, and he has a ton of upside. The Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears to acquire the number one pick, including their top wide receiver, D.J. Moore.

With the departure of Moore, the Panthers have expressed interest in acquiring a new top wide receiver. Sutton would be a good upgrade for Carolina at wideout. Trading for Sutton would give Young a viable weapon to throw the ball to.

The Green Bay Packers have a very young group on offense, led by first-year starter Jordan Love. Love is in his fourth season, but this is his first year as the starter. Love has been inconsistent thus far, which can partly be attributed to the offense being young around him as well.

The wide receivers are all first-year or second-year players, with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed as his top targets. Green Bay also has a rookie tight end in Luke Musgrave. The team's star on offense is Aaron Jones, who has only played in two games this season.

Love has the potential to be a franchise quarterback for the Packers, and adding a proven receiver like Sutton could help. Sutton would instantly be the leader of the receiving group and could help the young wideouts develop, not to mention be a reliable pass-catcher for Love.