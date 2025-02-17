Following a 2024 season that might've caught some fans off guard, the Denver Broncos made a playoff push with their rookie quarterback Bo Nix. However, after a first-round exit to the Buffalo Bills, the Broncos' postseason ended early, directing their attention to getting better for the 2025 season and preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. With fans creating loads and loads of mock draft submissions for the Broncos, there are many theories of how to make this team better.

Now, because of their impressive 2024 season, the Broncos might not appear like a team that needs all that much to compete in the AFC. Their defense ranked seventh in yards per game (317.1) and third in points per game (18.3), showing they're an impressive group on the defensive side of the ball.

Not only was the defensive group as a unit impressive, but cornerback Pat Surtain II earned 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, showing they even had the best defender in all of football on their team.

On the offensive side of the ball — although Nix showed promise as a rookie — they averaged just 324.6 yards per game, ranking them in the bottom half of the league.

However, their 25 points per game ranked them in the top 10 across the league, showing that they don't have a major problem putting points on the board.

With that, no team is perfect, meaning the Broncos must have a strong offseason to keep their momentum going.

That includes making necessary roster cuts, nailing free agency, and striking gold in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, although this tool isn't perfect the PFF Mock Draft Simulator got to work, creating a three-round mock draft, while taking into account the team's needs, draft trends, and positional value.

Here's how the simulation faired for Sean Payton and the Broncos.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFF's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks.

Broncos No. 20 pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

With the Broncos sporting a 3-4 defensive scheme, Mykel Williams would be a slam-dunk selection with Denver's 20th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams — as part of a Georgia Bulldogs defense that allowed just 28 touchdowns in 14 games — proved to be a menace on the edge.

As a three-year player for the Bulldogs — including a National Championship season in 2022 — Williams was an impact player in each season, even if it didn't show as much on the stat sheet.

2022: 15 games, 28 total tackles (15 solo, 13 assisted), 7 TFLs, 4.5 sacks

2023: 13 games, 18 total tackles (11 solo, 7 assisted), 7 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

2024: 12 games, 12 total tackles (15 solo, 6 assisted), 9 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

And while his stats aren't other-worldly, the real impression comes when watching his film.

As an edge rusher who doesn't turn 21 for another four months, his tape is littered with impressive reps.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 265 pounds, Williams is nearly prototypical in his size, already possessing the build of an NFL outside linebacker of a 3-4 defense.

And with the Broncos needing to find ways to stop Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice per regular season, Denver's pass rush should be a point of emphasis in the 2024 offseason.

Even with the second-best pass rush win rate (46%) in the league in 2024, per ESPN, a guy like Williams on the edge could make that number skyrocket.

So, when looking at the PFF Mock Draft Simulator for the Broncos' first pick, it's safe to say they nailed that one.

Broncos No. 52 pick: Cam Skattebo, HB, Arizona State

Now, here's where things get interesting for the Broncos' mock draft, powered by the PFF Mock Draft Simulator.

Denver is in a weird spot with their running back room.

Entering the 2025 NFL offseason, the Broncos have Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Audric Estime.

However, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator didn't care, selecting Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo with the 52nd pick for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Skattebo stole the nation's heart over the 2024 college football season as a contributing member of the Sun Devils' impressive campaign.

He was utilized in many different ways aside from running the football, making him a potential Taysom Hill-type player in the NFL.

However, Skattebo thinks differently about his NFL comparison.

Now, Skattebo deserves more credit than being compared to a gadget player like Hill. He could be a team's No. 1 running back depending on his landing spot. But, if the Broncos get their hand on him, Payton could use Skattebo similarly to how Hill got used in New Orleans.

Through just two seasons at Arizona State, Skattebo didn't truly break out until 2024.

2023 (12 games)

Rushing: 164 carries, 783 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: 24 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD

Passing: 40% completion (6/15), 130 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

2024: (13 games)

Rushing: 293 carries, 1,711 yards, 21 TDs

Receiving: 45 receptions, 605 yards, 3 TD

Passing: 50% completion (1/2), 42 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

So, as seen by his two-year breakdown, 2024 was lightyears better than the year prior.

In fact, Skattebo's 2024 season even got him Heisman votes, though he finished fifth in voting.

But, if the Broncos wanted to add an overall playmaker with skills in the passing, rushing, and receiving game, Skattebo could be a hidden gem in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He would pair perfectly with Payton, though.

Broncos No. 84 pick: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

Last up on the Broncos' three-round mock draft powered by the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, Denver selected Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo.

With Adam Trautman named as a potential roster cut by Denver in the offseason, the Broncos could need a new tight end in 2025.

Aside from Trautman, the Broncos are very thin at tight end, as they released Greg Dulcich midway through the 2024 season.

Standing 6-foot-4, and weighing 245 pounds, Arroyo is a large middle-of-the-field target for the Broncos' soon-to-be second-year quarterback.

As a four-year player for the Hurricanes, Arroyo was a productive target in just one of those four seasons.

2021: 12 games, 5 receptions, 86 receiving yards, 1 TD

2022: 5 games, 5 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 0 TDs

2023: 6 games, 1 reception, 11 receiving yards, 0 TDs

2024: 13 games, 35 receptions, 590 receiving yards, 7 TDs

However, his traits as an NFL Draft prospect aren't visible on a stat sheet.

Arroyo — as a nearly 250-pound tight end — is both a smooth route-runner and a speedy target, all things considered.

And in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, Arroyo likely earned himself an extra wad of cash, boosting his stock by showcasing the traits that might not've been as apparent by just glancing at his stats.

When evaluating prospects, it's important to focus on the traits, not just production. Production is important, but so are the traits.

Many variables dictate which players will shine in the box scores, but the film never lies.

And with a clear path to the No. 1 tight end spot in Denver, Arroyo could be a great pairing for Nix in the vertical passing game — if he's even available at this pick.