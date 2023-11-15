The showdown between Russell Wilson's Broncos squad and the Bills led by Josh Allen attracted an insane amount of NFL viewers.

Roger Goodell and the NFL may have just made the most impactful regular season scheduling calls this season. The Denver Broncos led by Russell Wilson were initially supposed to face the Minnesota Vikings. There was an option for them to flex the schedule to accommodate the Joshua Dobbs-led squad but it did not push through. Rather, they now had to face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It is safe to say that the league may have made the right calls despite throwing the shot in the dark.

The showdown between the Broncos and Bills had just shattered records. It became the most-watched Week 10 Monday Night football game ever on ESPN. Josh Allen and Russell Wilson's square-off attracted 17.7 million viewers across all the platforms of the renowned sports company. It even peaked at an audience of 19.8 million at one point, per ESPN PR.

The Broncos and Bills Monday Football clash this season gave the media conglomerate a 38% year-to-year increase in viewers. This has reached new heights and will now set the standard for how the league structures its schedule.

It was great for the Broncos as they notched a much-needed win to show how they can still fight for a postseason berth. Josh Allen might not feel the same. He reached a historic low not seen in over a decade and now leads the league in interceptions. The whole nation might have just witnessed his efficiencies and points for improvement in this game. What other NFL matchups might usurp this game from its viewership throne?