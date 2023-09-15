The Denver Broncos are seeking to rebound from a challenging Week 1 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos enter their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders as slight favorites. As we anticipate this upcoming game, here are our four Broncos Week 2 bold predictions.

The Sean Payton era kicked off with a result that felt all too familiar for the Broncos. Now, week 2 against the Commanders marks the first opportunity to witness how the Broncos will respond and what adjustments they will make. During the preseason, Denver demonstrated improvement week by week. Can they replicate that progress this Sunday when they take on the Commanders?

In Week 1, the Broncos narrowly fell to the Raiders, with a final score of 17-16. Despite a commendable showing from quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were unable to secure a victory. Wilson and the offense had no picks or fumbles. However, their defense also couldn't completely shut down Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders, especially in the fourth period. The team is now focused on making necessary changes and coming back stronger in Week 2.

With their Raiders matchup in the rear view, let's move on to our Broncos Week 2 predictions.

1. Russell Wilson Will Face Three Sacks

Protecting quarterback Russell Wilson will be of paramount importance. Last season, Wilson endured a career-high 55 sacks. That was despite playing in just 15 games (missing two due to injury). Head Coach Sean Payton addressed the team's protection concerns in the offseason by signing offensive lineman Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey in free agency.

In Week 1, the revamped offensive line displayed a mostly positive performance. They allowed only two sacks. The fact is that given adequate protection, Wilson can exploit the Commanders' vulnerable linebackers in pass coverage.

Recall that Wilson's performance in Week 1 saw him complete 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards, along with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added one rushing yard. Yes, Wilson's debut in Coach Payton's scheme yielded a generally unremarkable performance. It was marked by two five-yard touchdown passes to Courtland Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. As such, his numbers were largely unspectacular and less robust than many of his 2022 statistics.

Notably, Wilson was without his presumed top receiver, Jerry Jeudy, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury. He will have the opportunity to improve his output in Week 2, but he also needs to be ready for a Commanders pass rush eager to bounce back. They had zero sacks in Week 1, but we feel they'll get home against Wilson at least three times in Week 2.

2. The Broncos Will Establish a Potent Running Game

Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine did pretty well in Week 1. The former carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards and caught four of six targets for an additional five yards in the Broncos' loss to the Raiders. Making his regular-season return after a season-ending ACL and LCL injury in Week 4 of the previous year, Williams had a solid workload. As the leading back in the Broncos' backfield, he received the most carries and was actively involved in the passing game under the team's new offensive system.

Additionally, Samaje Perine rushed eight times for 41 yards and caught all four targets for 37 yards. He served as an ideal complement to Williams, who was easing back into regular-season action. It's worth noting that Williams was on a “minutes limit” for the contest, which influenced his 13 carries. Together, they should easily amass over 100 rushing yards in Week 2.

3. The Broncos Defense Will Generate Multiple Turnovers

The Broncos defense is renowned as one of the league's better units, and they are determined to make a statement in Week 2. Despite securing a victory last week, the Commanders' offense struggled in their season opener, presenting an opportunity for the Broncos' defense to capitalize. Expect the Broncos to force multiple turnovers. This should provide their offense with excellent field position.

It's worth noting that Commanders' quarterback Sam Howell faced six sacks and threw an interception in Week 1. It would not be surprising if Kareem Jackson records his second interception of the season against Howell. Additionally, players like Alex Singleton, Zach Allen, and Mike Purcell are likely to apply pressure on Howell in the backfield.

4. The Broncos Will Suffer Another Defeat

The Commanders emerged victorious in their previous game but did so without an impressive display. On the other hand, Denver suffered a home loss to the Raiders. The Broncos' offensive struggles primarily stemmed from an inability to advance the ball down the field. This will pose a significant challenge against Washington's stout defense.

While the Commanders also struggled in Week 1, they found a way to come out with a W. It will be more of the same here against Denver. The Broncos will do well on the ground, but Wilson might struggle to take several sacks. This should lead to a tight contest where the Broncos will come up short once more.

Looking Ahead

As the Broncos gear up for their Week 2 showdown against the Commanders, there is some optimism. Anticipating a strong performance from a formidable rushing attack and a turnover-hungry defense, the Broncos will have a shot to bounce back. That said, we still think Wilson won't perform as well as we know he can, especially without Jeudy on the field. It'll be close, but the Broncos will take another L here.